BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Under the skin: How an EV can cut your energy bills
UP NEXT
Used car buying guide: Lamborghini Gallardo

Under the skin: How an EV can cut your energy bills

EV owners sharing their home-generated energy reduces their cost of living, a study finds
News
3 mins read
26 September 2022

With the spectre of colossal electricity bills looming over us like some sort of fully charged Grim Reaper, there’s plenty of talk about how the cost benefits of running EVs might be about to suddenly disappear.

But quite apart from the fact that fossil fuel prices will only keep increasing, could there be more to the energy benefits of running an EV than merely the cost of a unit of energy?

The demand for domestic solar systems is ramping up to the extent that waiting lists for reputable installers are growing fast.

Related articles

With a cheap (or in Scotland, government backed interest-free) loan, the cost of installing a solar system with battery storage could soon fall below that of paying household energy bills. Systems fitted by certified installers are also VAT-free.

Given that the majority of ‘refuelling’ for EVs is done at home, the value of installing a hybrid solar system for EV owners suddenly becomes even more attractive. It’s the equivalent of a conventional car owner having their own oil refi nery in the back garden, only more discreet.

Today’s domestic solar systems are smart, so energy generated is used to supply the house first, then charge the home system battery to supply demands after sundown – and then, if both of those demands are met, any extra can be sold back to the grid under the Smart Export Guarantee scheme. It’s better than nothing but the SEG rate is small compared with the tariff paid, so the most cost-effective method is to consume all the energy the system generates.

That’s where the EV comes in. A 5kWh lithium ion battery storage module for a domestic solar hybrid system costs in the region of £3250. But a typical EV sitting in the drive with a 64kWh battery will usually have plenty of valuable capacity sitting there doing nothing.

Charging in daylight hours makes sure all the home-generated energy is put to the most cost-effective use if an EV is plugged in whenever it’s at home instead of only when the battery is low. Owners of EVs with vehicle-to-load systems like Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 could also make use of power stored during the day to avoid drawing from the grid.

The whole equation would be even more effective had vehicle-to-grid (V2G) ever taken off. For example, home owners would have more choice as to how the investment in a solar hybrid system could be split and whether to spend more on panels and less on battery storage.

The Electric Nation V2G trial, run over two years by CrowdCharge, Western Power Distribution and partners, established that EV owners taking part were able to reduce their home energy bills through their EVs sharing energy with the grid.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

bmw 3 series 01 front tracking
BMW 3 Series M340i xDrive 2022 review
BMW 3 Series M340i xDrive 2022 review
toyota supra 2022 01 front tracking
Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Manual 2022 UK review
Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Manual 2022 UK review
01 DS 7 FD 2022 Hero track
DS 7 E-Tense 225 2022 review
DS 7 E-Tense 225 2022 review
GR Corolla Morizo cornering
Toyota GR Corolla 2022 review
Toyota GR Corolla 2022 review
Vauxhall Corsa e Anniversary Edition 519890
Vauxhall Corsa-e Anniversary Edition 2022 UK review
Vauxhall Corsa-e Anniversary Edition 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Nissan Leaf 2018 UK review hero front

Nissan Leaf

Better looks, better value, better range, stronger performance and a quiet and relaxing drive make the Nissan Leaf a leading EV contender again

Read our review
Back to top
Car Review
Nissan Leaf
Nissan Leaf 2018 UK review hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

According to Electric Nation, the barrier to V2G’s commercialisation right now is that it’s supported by only the Chademo connection protocol and, as far as new cars are concerned, that means only the Nissan Leaf. CCS, the most widely used system, is expected to become compatible by 2025.

What else is going on?

Swiss firm Synhelion has begun construction work on a plant to produce synthetic fuels using solar heat. Going by the name of Dawn, the plant – located at Brainergy Park in Jülich, Germany – consists of a field of moving mirrors tracking the sun, focusing its rays on a solar receiver, which generates 1000deg C. There’s no date for delivery yet but the first fuel produced will be aviation kerosene destined for airline company Swiss.

Used cars for sale

 Nissan LEAF 30kWh Tekna Auto 5dr
2015
£13,220
38,289miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Nissan LEAF 40kWh Tekna Auto 5dr
2020
£26,995
12,962miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Nissan LEAF 30kWh Tekna Auto 5dr
2017
£14,995
52,361miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Nissan LEAF 40kWh N-Connecta Auto 5dr
2019
£22,995
20,245miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Nissan LEAF 40kWh N-Connecta Auto 5dr
2020
£24,399
14,711miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Nissan Leaf (24kWh) Auto 5dr
2012
£7,500
71,614miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Nissan LEAF 40kWh N-Connecta Auto 5dr
2020
£24,498
15,298miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Nissan LEAF 30kWh Tekna Auto 5dr
2017
£16,110
22,933miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Nissan LEAF 40kWh N-Connecta Auto 5dr
2020
£23,000
28,104miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

bmw 3 series 01 front tracking
BMW 3 Series M340i xDrive 2022 review
BMW 3 Series M340i xDrive 2022 review
toyota supra 2022 01 front tracking
Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Manual 2022 UK review
Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Manual 2022 UK review
01 DS 7 FD 2022 Hero track
DS 7 E-Tense 225 2022 review
DS 7 E-Tense 225 2022 review
GR Corolla Morizo cornering
Toyota GR Corolla 2022 review
Toyota GR Corolla 2022 review
Vauxhall Corsa e Anniversary Edition 519890
Vauxhall Corsa-e Anniversary Edition 2022 UK review
Vauxhall Corsa-e Anniversary Edition 2022 UK review

View all latest drives