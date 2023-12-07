BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: How to reduce rare metals in electric cars
UP NEXT
What happens to petrol stations when every car is electric?

How to reduce rare metals in electric cars

Magnet developed by Iron Magnetics claims to be twice as effective while being 75% more sustainable
Jesse Crosse
News
2 mins read
7 December 2023

One of the exciting things about technology is that the extent to which it will evolve can be unimaginable.

An iPhone is thousands of times more powerful than a 1980s supercomputer, for example.

The Clean Earth Magnet in development by US firm Niron Magnetics is another example, because powerful magnets are needed in just about every facet of human life, and this could be a game-changer in any device that uses an electric motor.

Related articles

Electric motors, not just for cars but for everything from drills to submarines, come in various types, one of which is the permanent magnet motor. Therein the rotor has embedded magnets that are attracted to a rotating magnet field created by the stator – a set of electromagnetic coils surrounding the rotors.

The permanent magnets’ power has a bearing on the motor’s performance and efficiency. It also influences the motor’s size and weight, because the stronger the magnets, the smaller they can be – as can other parts of the motor on which they have an effect, like the rotor.

The most powerful types of permanent magnet make use of rare-earth metals such as praseodymium, terbium, neodymium and dysprosium. These materials aren’t actually all that rare, but extracting and processing them is labour-intensive, involves extensive mining operations and generates toxic waste.

There are alternatives for electric car manufacturers (like not using permanent magnets at all), but it’s probably fair to say that if a more environmentally acceptable alternative were available, it would be extremely desirable, especially since the demand for rare-earth magnets is growing at a substantial rate.

General Motors claims that it commercialised the world’s first high-powered rare-earth permanent magnet material 40 years ago, and now GM Ventures is investing in Niron, as is Stellantis, plus there’s previous investment from the Volvo Cars Tech Fund.

Niron makes the Clean Earth Magnet using iron and nitrogen (to produce iron nitride), both of which are commonly available, are sustainable and can be sourced globally.

By comparison, rare-earth materials aren’t, giving rise to concerns about security of supply.

China was the world’s largest supplier in 2022, at 70%; the US was the second-largest but at only 14%. 

Niron says its new magnet is not only sustainable but also superior to one of the favourites, the neodynium magnet, giving 50% better overall performance. It also claims it has superior temperature stability, is cheaper, is less prone to price hikes and has 75% less environmental impact.

New electric motor designs will be able to use 15% to 30% less material, so parts can be smaller, reducing the overall size and weight of machines.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives

Back to top

The technology is at the pilot stage and Niron says it can’t give specific timelines at the moment, so it’s likely to be a few years before we see EVs using the rare- earth-free magnets in the showrooms.

used Volvo cars for sale

Volvo XC60 2.0 B5 MHEV R-Design Auto AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£39,750
4,793miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Volvo V40 HATCHBACK 2.0 T3 Pro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£10,850
63,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Volvo V60 2.0 D4 SE Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2014
£6,990
115,993miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Volvo XC60 2.0 D4 R-Design Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£23,800
77,010miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Volvo XC90 2.0h T8 Twin Engine 11.6kWh Inscription Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£42,500
30,230miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
Volvo XC60 2.4 D5 SE Lux Nav Geartronic AWD Euro 5 5dr
2013
£11,990
84,125miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Volvo XC40 2.0 B3 MHEV Plus DCT Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£34,500
6,518miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Volvo XC40 Recharge Twin 78kWh Plus Auto AWD 5dr
2021
£36,840
9,882miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Volvo XC40 Recharge Twin 78kWh Pro Auto AWD 5dr
2021
£36,490
29,280miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all 9144 cars
Powered By

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives