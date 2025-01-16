BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Nvidia: fully autonomous cars 'not close' to production reality
UP NEXT
New 2025 Dacia Bigster undercuts SUV rivals at £24,995

Nvidia: fully autonomous cars 'not close' to production reality

"If one firm makes one mistake, the whole industry gets pushed back a few years," says tech giant expert

James Attwood
News
2 mins read
16 January 2025

Fully autonomous cars are “not close” and unlikely to go into full use on public roads until well into the next decade, according to the automotive boss of tech giant Nvidia.

The Californian firm produces the advanced computing systems and software that are being used by a large number of leading car firms, including JLR, Mercedes-Benz and Volvo, to underpin self-driving technology in next-generation vehicles.

Nvidia has invested heavily in expanding its presence in the car industry in order to capitalise on the growth in demand for its chips, driven by autonomous technology. But speaking exclusively to Autocar, Ali Kani, head of Nvidia’s automotive division, said truly autonomous cars will “not appear in this decade”.

Related articles

He added: “It’s a next-decade marvel. We’re not close. It’s super-hard.”

While several cars offer limited autonomous capability in certain controlled situations, Kani said the ability for cars to truly drive themselves requires another step forward in computing power and technology.

“The software we’re developing right now is so different than the software we were developing last year,” he said. “We’re working on large-language models now, like ChatGPT with video, and nobody was doing that in automotive three years ago.

“That kind of model needs a lot more computing power, a lot more memory bandwidth. You need more sensors like lidar and radar, and you need redundant algorithms to ensure it’s safe – and those need to run in parallel, which means more computing.”

Kani said that while the current generation of driver assistance systems works through planning software that pre-defines actions in certain situations, truly autonomous cars will be required to behave more naturally. “When the car is following planned rules, you get this herky-jerky behaviour and ghost braking. And you’re like: ‘I don’t like this car. I don’t feel safe.’ But the next generation of cars will learn behaviour, so it’s a natural understanding. That’s when you start to say: 'Whoa, this car is driving so calmly and smoothly.’”

Kani also stressed the need for caution in pushing development of self-driving technology. He said: “The industry needs to go slowly with this. If one firm makes one mistake, the whole industry gets pushed back a few years. So we have to act in the most responsible way and not take any shortcuts. You can only do it when you have proven that it is really safe.”

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

audi s5 saloon review 2024 01
Audi S5
8
Audi S5
01 Mazda CX60 lead driving
Mazda CX-60
7
Mazda CX-60
Lamborghini Huracán
Used Lamborghini Huracan 2014-2019 review
8
Used Lamborghini Huracan 2014-2019 review
01 Ford Mustang Mach E Rally 2025 review lead front
Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally
7
Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally
Junior Elettrica front corner 3
Alfa Romeo Junior
7
Alfa Romeo Junior

View all car reviews

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

James Attwood

James Attwood, digital editor
Title: Acting magazine editor

James is Autocar's acting magazine editor. Having served in that role since June 2023, he is in charge of the day-to-day running of the world's oldest car magazine, and regularly interviews some of the biggest names in the industry to secure news and features, such as his world exclusive look into production of Volkswagen currywurst. Really.

Before first joining Autocar in 2017, James spent more than a decade in motorsport journalist, working on Autosport, autosport.com, F1 Racing and Motorsport News, covering everything from club rallying to top-level international events. He also spent 18 months running Move Electric, Haymarket's e-mobility title, where he developed knowledge of the e-bike and e-scooter markets. 

used cars for sale

 Peugeot 208 1.2 PureTech Allure Premium Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£14,660
10,738miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi A1 1.0 TFSI 25 Sport Sportback Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£18,450
18,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi Q2 1.0 TFSI 30 Sport Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£22,798
7,588miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi A1 1.0 TFSI 25 Sport Sportback Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£13,729
36,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Black Edition S Tronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2023
£37,044
1,647miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Citroen E-C4 50kWh E-series Auto 5dr (7.4kW Charger)
2024
£22,998
0miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mazda CX-30 2.0 E-SKYACTIV X MHEV Homura Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£26,498
0miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Fiat 500 1.0 MHEV Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2024
£13,298
0miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Fiat 500 1.0 MHEV Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2024
£13,298
0miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

audi s5 saloon review 2024 01
Audi S5
8
Audi S5
01 Mazda CX60 lead driving
Mazda CX-60
7
Mazda CX-60
Lamborghini Huracán
Used Lamborghini Huracan 2014-2019 review
8
Used Lamborghini Huracan 2014-2019 review
01 Ford Mustang Mach E Rally 2025 review lead front
Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally
7
Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally
Junior Elettrica front corner 3
Alfa Romeo Junior
7
Alfa Romeo Junior

View all car reviews