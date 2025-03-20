BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Inside the lab where BMW is making EVs even quieter
UP NEXT
Reborn Citroën 2CV part of plan for 'daring and shocking' models

Inside the lab where BMW is making EVs even quieter

The German marque has installed all kinds of high-tech sound testing gear in Munich

Jesse Crosse
News
2 mins read
20 March 2025

With the shift to EVs and their near-silent drivetrains, the pressure to scrutinise noise generation from wind, tyres and vibration is getting even stronger, especially for premium manufacturers.

BMW recently opened a new test facility called the Aeroacoustics and Electric Drive Centre (AEC) to replace its acoustic wind tunnel, which is almost 40 years old.

Located at the BMW Group Research and Innovation Centre (the FIZ) in Munich, the new facility follows the addition of the Environmental Test Centre to the FIZ back in 2010.

Related articles

Geared up for the fast development of electric vehicle drivetrains, the AEC consists of two parts.

One is multifunctional, housing workshops for prototype work and testing equipment, the other an aeroacoustic wind tunnel, which is claimed to be the quietest and largest in the world, at 100m long, 45m high and 25m wide.

Not surprisingly, designing a wind tunnel to be capable of measuring the noise levels of and in cars that are already intrinsically quiet poses challenges not just in terms of the equipment used but in the construction too.

The two buildings were built in a giant pit to decouple them from the surrounding area, with a 3m-thick fl oor slab and a sound-insulated façade to isolate them from external noise and vibration.

The buildings are partially separated from each other, with the second building (which BMW likens to a “semi-detached house”) housing workshops, testing and measurement stands and prototype assembly lines.

This section occupies 15,000 square metres over several floors, with a further 800 square metres set aside for manufacturing future inverters in cleanroom conditions.

The main test chamber has a background noise level of 54.3dBA with a car travelling at the equivalent of 87mph on the built-in rolling road, which BMW describes as the equivalent of speaking in hushed tones or the noise made by a quiet air-conditioning system.

With intrusive noise being at such low levels, measuring the noise of headwind accurately is much more precise.

The maximum wind speed the tunnel can generate is 155mph, thanks to a 4.5MW blower, which at that speed is moving 100,000 cubic metres of air through the tunnel every minute.

The chamber is rated as an acoustic semi-free-fi eld space, meaning none of the surfaces apart from the floor reflects any sound at all.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

BYD sealion 7 front cornering
BYD Sealion 7
6
BYD Sealion 7
Skoda Octavia
Used Skoda Octavia 2014-2020 review
8
Used Skoda Octavia 2014-2020 review
aston martin dbs 770 review 2023 01 cornering front
Used Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate 2023-2024 review
10
Used Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate 2023-2024 review
bmw 220 gran coupe 2025 Review front corner 30
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
6
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
ferrari purosangue 2023 01 snow drift
Ferrari Purosangue
9
Ferrari Purosangue

View all car reviews

Back to top

One of the latest gadgets used to measure sound is a 216-microphone ‘acoustic camera’ that can pinpoint the source of a sound to within a centimetre.

The wind tunnel also has a laser vibrometry system for measuring mechanical vibration of the entire vehicle surface using laser light rather than mechanical contact.

Cars can be acoustically tested while stationary or while running on a fourwheel-drive rolling road dynamometer, with or without wind in both cases.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

used cars for sale

 Renault Arkana 1.6 E-TECH R.s. Line Auto 2WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£18,498
35,273miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen T-Roc 1.6 TDI R-Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£16,298
54,329miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Turbo Elite Edition Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£12,498
28,928miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Kia Ceed 1.5 T-GDi GT-Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£15,698
34,567miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mazda Mazda3 1.8 SKYACTIV-D SE-L Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£11,998
38,752miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Vauxhall Mokka X 1.4i Turbo EcoTEC Griffin Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£10,498
31,046miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Ford KUGA 2.0 TDCi Titanium Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£11,495
48,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW 3 Series 2.0 320i M Sport Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2024
£32,498
8,423miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Peugeot 2008 1.2 PureTech Allure Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£21,498
7,254miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

BYD sealion 7 front cornering
BYD Sealion 7
6
BYD Sealion 7
Skoda Octavia
Used Skoda Octavia 2014-2020 review
8
Used Skoda Octavia 2014-2020 review
aston martin dbs 770 review 2023 01 cornering front
Used Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate 2023-2024 review
10
Used Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate 2023-2024 review
bmw 220 gran coupe 2025 Review front corner 30
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
6
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
ferrari purosangue 2023 01 snow drift
Ferrari Purosangue
9
Ferrari Purosangue

View all car reviews