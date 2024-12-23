How Manthey gave the 911 GT3 RS 1000kg of downforce

Over the years, a few high-performance cars have emerged with monster whale-tail wings boasting various degrees of downforce.

Quite often the pressure they exerted was impressive if not necessarily mind-boggling and often they were intended more to neutralise lift than create positive downforce.

But these days, high-end sports cars have become faster than ever and, with it, the potential for aerodynamic downforce has increased.

For example, Porsche recently announced a new Manthey kit for the current 911 GT3 RS. A collaboration between the Porsche Development Centre at Weissach and Manthey, it’s aimed at on-track driving and the numbers generated are more than a mere nod to motorsport technology.

At 177mph, the modified aerodynamics of the GT3 RS literally produce a tonne of downforce: 1000kg. Equally impressive is how the car copes with extra load equivalent to roughly the weight of a black rhino. So how’s it done?

Starting from the rear, the huge carbonfibre wing has larger end-plates and the diffuser is wider, with longer carbonfibre fins.

Diffusers accelerate the air beneath the car to reduce pressure, which draws the car down towards the Tarmac and, in cars capable of this pace, that makes a big difference.

The rear window has been replaced by a carbon panel with large shark fin, which saves 25kg. The fin emulates that of Porsche’s highly successful 963 LMDh race car and improves cornering stability at high speed.

It also works in conjunction with six roof fins to divert hot air leaving the radiator away from the engine’s air intake area.

Radical changes at the rear are one thing but the front has to follow suit for the package to work.

The front spoiler profile has been redesigned to increase downforce and additional carbonfibre reinforcements support it.