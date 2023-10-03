Autocar product test: best car polishes 2023

Car polish makes a huge difference to any thorough car clean, and will help to maintain the paint finish through the years. Here, we find out which one is best

There’s a confusion of different car polishes out there, from colour-specific products to generic polishes that come with or without wax, or any number of high-tech wizardries-in-a-bottle.

We made sure that our test car’s paintwork was clean, cool and dry before getting to work. We used plenty of fresh polishing pads and a mechanical, rotary polisher so that every product had the same treatment and didn’t lose out due to a tester’s weary elbow. The final scorings were drawn up based on the overall finish and performance including how effectively they removed any haze or minor scratches, and how lustrous and bright the finished article was. Top 8: car polishes

1. BEST BUY – Meguiars Ultimate Compound

Price: £13.99

Buy from: Amazon

Min price per litre: £31.09

The Meguiar’s was our pick of the lot mostly thanks to the impressive job it did of buffing out a fairly deep scratch on our BMW. The product goes on really nicely, and doesn’t need much time and effort with the polishing machine even on tougher scuffs and bumps. More than that, it revived the colour of our BMW’s paintwork more noticeably than some others, and maintained a tactile, noticeably glossy finish for weeks afterwards. It’s our winner here for being best at reviving deeper marks, but this is also right up there for car polish whether you’re looking for a general maintenance polish, or something to bring a show-worthy shine. It does it all, and at a reasonable price.

Autocar says 5 stars

2. RECOMMENDED – Simoniz Liquid Diamond polish and wax