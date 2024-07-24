My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep. 98)

Episode 98 of the Autocar podcast My Week In Cars finds Matt Prior interviewing Fernando Alonso about his perfect Aston Martin (the Valiant), plus his long-term future with the brand. Steve Cropley has a ride up the Goodwood Festival of Speed hillclimb in the new Ford Capri, while the pair also discuss Jaguar's shrinking model range, find out why the PM is driven in an Audi, talk Autobianchi and Innocenti, and much more besides, including your correspondence.

