BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep. 98)
UP NEXT
Mercedes-AMG hints at longer life for flagship V8

My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep. 98)

This week Matt talks to Aston Martin's Formula 1 racer Fernando Alonso, and Steve talks riding in the new Ford Capri
Autocar
News
1 min read
24 July 2024

Episode 98 of the Autocar podcast My Week In Cars finds Matt Prior interviewing Fernando Alonso about his perfect Aston Martin (the Valiant), plus his long-term future with the brand. Steve Cropley has a ride up the Goodwood Festival of Speed hillclimb in the new Ford Capri, while the pair also discuss Jaguar's shrinking model range, find out why the PM is driven in an Audi, talk Autobianchi and Innocenti, and much more besides, including your correspondence.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. And if you subscribe, rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

mercedes amg gt 63 coupe review 2024 01 front cornering
Mercedes-AMG GT
7
Mercedes-AMG GT
01 Kia Picanto 2024 review front driving lead
Kia Picanto
7
Kia Picanto
isuzu d max mudmaster front over hill
Isuzu D-Max
7
Isuzu D-Max
01 Kia Sorento 2024 review front driving lead
Kia Sorento
7
Kia Sorento
01 Ford Tourneo Courier 2024 front corner
Ford Tourneo Courier
7
Ford Tourneo Courier

View all car reviews

used cars for sale

Seat Ateca 2.0 TDI XCELLENCE DSG 4Drive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£15,995
44,877miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
BMW X5 3.0 50e 25.7kWh M Sport Steptronic XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£86,000
0miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
Volvo EX30 Twin Performance 69kWh Plus Auto AWD 5dr
2024
£36,999
0miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Mercedes-Benz E-CLASS 2.1 E220 BlueTEC AMG Night Edition G-Tronic+ Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£21,195
0miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Vauxhall Astra 1.2 Turbo Ultimate Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£26,998
0miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Skoda FABIA 1.2 TSI SE Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£6,995
0miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Citroen C3 PICASSO 1.6 HDi VTR+ Euro 5 5dr
2011
£2,350
0miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Jeep Compass 1.3 GSE T4 11.4kWh S Auto 4xe Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£29,998
0miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
Volkswagen T-ROC 1.5 TSI Style Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£20,995
0miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

mercedes amg gt 63 coupe review 2024 01 front cornering
Mercedes-AMG GT
7
Mercedes-AMG GT
01 Kia Picanto 2024 review front driving lead
Kia Picanto
7
Kia Picanto
isuzu d max mudmaster front over hill
Isuzu D-Max
7
Isuzu D-Max
01 Kia Sorento 2024 review front driving lead
Kia Sorento
7
Kia Sorento
01 Ford Tourneo Courier 2024 front corner
Ford Tourneo Courier
7
Ford Tourneo Courier

View all car reviews