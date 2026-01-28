BACK TO ALL NEWS
My Week in Cars podcast: Turmoil means bargains; kit or McLaren?

Beef with Ford names, £80k Bentley Bentayga, range-extended Mazdas and more!

28 January 2026

In this week's episode Steve Cropley and Matt Prior talk about people's beefs with Ford's naming strategy and whether uncertainty means there are bargains out there.

Plus the pair discuss £80k Bentley Bentayga, range-extended Mazdas and whether you should drive home in a McLaren or a kit car. There's loads more too, including your letters.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple PodcastsSpotify, Amazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. And if you subscribe, rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too. 

 

