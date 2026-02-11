BACK TO ALL NEWS
My Week in Cars podcast: Sleeping with the Highway Code
Volvo estates could return as new platform allows "proper low" EVs

My Week in Cars podcast: Sleeping with the Highway Code

Cropley and Prior talk Alpine's future sports car, JLR's reliability, motoring books and more

11 February 2026

In the latest episode of the Autocar podcast, My Week In Cars, Steve Cropley and Matt Prior talk Alpine's future sports car, motoring books and going to sleep with the Highway Code.

Plus, lightweight cars, JLR' reliability, and much more, including your correspondence.

Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. 

Latest Reviews

MG4 review 047
MG 4 EV
8
MG 4 EV
MG4 Urban review 001
MG 4 EV Urban
MG 4 EV Urban
Skoda Epiq proto drive front three quarter
Skoda Epiq
Skoda Epiq
01 Smart #5 Premium 2026 Autocar road test review lead cornering
Smart #5
7
Smart #5
Kia PV5 review 2026 001
Kia PV5
8
Kia PV5

View all car reviews

