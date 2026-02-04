BACK TO ALL NEWS
My Week in Cars podcast: Driving the NEW Jag and more!

Cropley and Prior talk driving the new electric Jaguar prototype, revised Ineos Grenadier, Retromobile and more!

4 February 2026

In the latest episode of the Autocar podcast My Week In Cars Steve Cropley and Matt Prior talk about driving the new electric Jaguar prototype, the revised Ineos Grenadier and ADAS.

Plus, the pair talk about the French classic car show Retromobile, massive body lean from Renault 14s, Andy Wilman, and much more, including your correspondence. 

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. And if you subscribe, rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too. 

