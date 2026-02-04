My Week in Cars podcast: Driving the NEW Jag and more!

In the latest episode of the Autocar podcast My Week In Cars Steve Cropley and Matt Prior talk about driving the new electric Jaguar prototype, the revised Ineos Grenadier and ADAS.

Plus, the pair talk about the French classic car show Retromobile, massive body lean from Renault 14s, Andy Wilman, and much more, including your correspondence.

