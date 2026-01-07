BACK TO ALL NEWS
My Week in Cars podcast: Bentley, Jaguar and holiday drivers
Ex-Polestar CEO Ingenlath returns to chief design role at Volvo

My Week in Cars podcast: Bentley, Jaguar and holiday drivers

Driving a Bentley Flying Spur, low supercars, holiday drivers and more!

7 January 2026

In the latest episode of the Autocar podcast Steve Cropley tells us about driving a Bentley Flying Spur, and how that feels compared to riding in the new Jaguar.

Matt Prior talks low supercars, Cropley has driven a Leapmotor, visited Mercedes-Benz World, and the pair talk holiday drivers, and much more besides, including your correspondence.

Latest Reviews

Used Cupra Formentor 2020-2024 review
9
Used Cupra Formentor 2020-2024 review
Vauxhall Corsa Electric 001
Vauxhall Corsa Electric
6
Vauxhall Corsa Electric
Renault Austral review 2026 025
Renault Austral
8
Renault Austral
Ferrari Amafi review 2025 066
Ferrari Amalfi
Ferrari Amalfi
Kia PV5 2
Kia PV5
8
Kia PV5

