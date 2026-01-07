My Week in Cars podcast: Bentley, Jaguar and holiday drivers

In the latest episode of the Autocar podcast Steve Cropley tells us about driving a Bentley Flying Spur, and how that feels compared to riding in the new Jaguar.

Matt Prior talks low supercars, Cropley has driven a Leapmotor, visited Mercedes-Benz World, and the pair talk holiday drivers, and much more besides, including your correspondence.

