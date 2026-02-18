My Week in Cars podcast: The 80bhp Ami, cut us some slack!

In the latest episode of the Autocar podcast My Week In Cars, Steve Cropley and Matt Prior talk an 80bhp Citroen Ami, driving fast in wet weather and Prodrive’s Dakar success.

Plus, driving EVs economically and a lack of forgiveness, and mild driving indiscretions.

