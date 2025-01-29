BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep.125)
UP NEXT
BMW iX facelift brings 426 miles of range for £92k

My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep.125)

Cropley and Prior talk about how to sell more Polestars, the merits of cloth vs. leather, and the Morgan Plus 8

Autocar
News
1 min read
29 January 2025

On this week's My Week In Cars podcast join our hosts Matt Prior and Steve Cropley as Polestar's new boss talks going into a car selling mode, Steve goes to look at some specialist sports cars, Prior doesn't talk about driving the new 911 GT3 and both agree they like cloth over leather seats.

There's much, much more besides, too, including your correspondence.

You can make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast by subscribing wherever you get your podcasts. And if you'd be wiling to rate and review the Pod, we'd appreciate it more than you know, too.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

alfa romeo giulia qv review 2025 01 cornering front
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio
9
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio
citroen C4 X review 2025 001 panning
Citroen C4 X
Citroen C4 X
Isuzu D Max review 2025 001 front tracking
Isuzu D-Max
6
Isuzu D-Max
Citroen C4 review 2025 001 front tracking
Citroën C4
Citroën C4
KGM Actyon review 2025001 front tracking
KGM Actyon
KGM Actyon

View all car reviews

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

used cars for sale

 Skoda KAROQ 1.6 TDI SE L Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£14,150
46,673miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda OCTAVIA 1.5 TSI E-TEC MHEV SE L DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£23,990
5,400miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda OCTAVIA 1.5 TSI ACT SE Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£19,250
9,449miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda KODIAQ 2.0 TSI VRS DSG 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr (7 Seat)
2023
£36,990
14,224miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda KAROQ 2.0 TSI SportLine DSG 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£30,790
10,058miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda KODIAQ 1.5 TSI ACT SE L Executive DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr (7 Seat)
2024
£28,750
18,766miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda KAROQ 2.0 TDI SE Drive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£19,250
29,424miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda SUPERB 2.0 TDI SE Technology DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£23,490
21,660miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda KAMIQ 1.0 TSI SE L DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£14,317
41,764miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

alfa romeo giulia qv review 2025 01 cornering front
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio
9
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio
citroen C4 X review 2025 001 panning
Citroen C4 X
Citroen C4 X
Isuzu D Max review 2025 001 front tracking
Isuzu D-Max
6
Isuzu D-Max
Citroen C4 review 2025 001 front tracking
Citroën C4
Citroën C4
KGM Actyon review 2025001 front tracking
KGM Actyon
KGM Actyon

View all car reviews