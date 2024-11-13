BACK TO ALL NEWS
My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep.114)

Prior and Cropley drive to Brighton in a 122 year old car and talk a brand new 2.0 flat eight cylinder engine.

13 November 2024

On this week's My Week In Cars podcast our hosts Matt Prior and Steve Cropley drive from London to Brighton in the 1902 Albion Dog Cart, talk a new flat eight cylinder engine, fix Cropley’s Mini Cooper, and talk much more besides, including your correspondence

You can make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast by subscribing wherever you get your podcasts. And if you'd be wiling to rate and review the Pod, we'd appreciate it more than you know, too.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. And if you subscribe and rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too

