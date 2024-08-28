My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep.103)

This week's Autocar podcast My Week In Cars finds your hosts Matt Prior and Steve Cropley talking about the shortly upcoming Fiat Panda, Suzuki's decision to drop some cars in the UK, a cut-price Toyota GR Yaris alternative, and a potentially apocryphal story about what caused some British cars to leak.

