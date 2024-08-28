BACK TO ALL NEWS
My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep.103)
My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep.103)

Steve Cropley and Matt Prior talk the new Fiat Panda, Suzuki having to cancel cars, and a true (?) bendy factory story
28 August 2024

This week's Autocar podcast My Week In Cars finds your hosts Matt Prior and Steve Cropley talking about the shortly upcoming Fiat Panda, Suzuki's decision to drop some cars in the UK, a cut-price Toyota GR Yaris alternative, and a potentially apocryphal story about what caused some British cars to leak.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. And if you subscribe and rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too.

