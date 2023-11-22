My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep. 63)

Episode 62 of the Autocar podcast My Week In Cars finds our resident car hacks Steve Cropley and Matt Prior at Coventry University, where they talk Bloodhound SSC’s search for a driver, the BYD Seal, the impressive M Sport facility and much more besides, including questions from Coventry’s motoring journalism students, and your correspondence.

