My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep. 38)

Episode 38 of the Autocar motoring podcast My Week In Cars finds our resident gearheads Steve Cropley and Matt Prior planning a balmy summer's evening in a contributor's car barn, talking about sailing around the world, discussing prevarication, and wondering whether one should have bought an Alfa Romeo SZ. They also talk discovering gems in the classifieds, and much much more, including your correspondence.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts or your preferred podcast platform.