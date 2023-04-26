BACK TO ALL NEWS
My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep. 33)

Steve Cropley and Matt Prior talk JLR rebrands, silent off-roading and Renault design
26 April 2023

Episode 33 of the My Week In Cars podcast finds our resident gearheads Steve Cropley and Matt Prior talking about Land Rover's place within the company's rebranding, Jeep's CEO Christian Meunier on the Wrangler name, driving a huge electric Ford 4x4 in the UK, meeting Renault's design boss Laurens van den Acker and much more besides.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts or your preferred podcast platform.

