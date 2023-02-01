BACK TO ALL NEWS
My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep. 21)

This week: how to enjoy your car's service, how it's claimed Ford scanned the Jaguar I-Pace, does Lego boost car sales?
1 February 2023

Could a Lego model boost real car sales? Episode 21 of the My Week In Cars podcast ponders this and other things, as our resident gearheads Steve Cropley and Matt Prior talk about taking enjoyment from car servicing, how simulators are changing the world of new car development, how Ford took inspiration from the Jaguar I-Pace and, of course, bring you your correspondence. 

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts or your preferred podcast platform.

Read our review

Car review
Jaguar I-Pace 2018 road test review hero front

Jaguar I-Pace

It looks the part, promises 0-60mph in 4.5sec, has a near-300 mile range, and is among the first luxury EVs to arrive from an established brand. Can the I-Pace topple Tesla?

Read our review
