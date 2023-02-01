My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep. 21)

Could a Lego model boost real car sales? Episode 21 of the My Week In Cars podcast ponders this and other things, as our resident gearheads Steve Cropley and Matt Prior talk about taking enjoyment from car servicing, how simulators are changing the world of new car development, how Ford took inspiration from the Jaguar I-Pace and, of course, bring you your correspondence.

