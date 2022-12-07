My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep. 13)

Episode 13 of My Week In Cars brings you closer to Matt and Steve's weekly columns in Autocar magazine. Join our pair of petrolheads as they talk about Steve's motoring year, including insights into Gordon Murray's new V12 sports cars and even a Metro 6R4. They've thoughts on new bus alternatives, receive correspondence on Euro7 emissions regulation and more. Also, do you hate being a passenger?

