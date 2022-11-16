BACK TO ALL NEWS
My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep. 10)

This week the lads bring you news of some very old cars, some new old-looking cars, and the newest of the new cars.
16 November 2022

Episode 10 of My Week In Cars brings you closer to Matt and Steve's weekly Autocar columns. Join our pair of gearheads as they explore the Veteran Car Run, enthuse about the Morgan Super 3 and consider the merits of Volkswagen's reimagined icon, the ID Buzz. Plus more on restomod Porsches, fording puddles and, of course, your correspondence. 

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple PodcastsSpotify, Amazon Podcasts or your preferred podcast platform.

