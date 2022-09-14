BACK TO ALL NEWS
Autocar premieres new podcast: My week in cars

New podcast with Steve Cropley and Matt Prior is first in a series of weekly chats from Autocar's fabled journalists
14 September 2022

A new podcast called My Week In Cars with Autocar’s Steve Cropley and Matt Prior can be downloaded now from all the usual podcast channels.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple PodcastsSpotify or your preferred podcast platform.

A new episode will be released every Wednesday, initially on a 10-week run.

The podcast is shaped by Cropley’s legendary magazine column, with additional chat on subjects ranging from what he and Prior have been driving and where they have been, to what has caught their eye or been on their mind.

In addition, Cropley will take your questions each week. Listeners are invited to email any questions they want posed – or feedback – to matthew.prior@haymarket. com with the subject line ‘My Week In Cars’.

Autocar is also launching a podcast series to celebrate BMW M’s half-century. No other brand has the variety of offering or consistent high notes of M, and in this podcast Autocar’s vastly experienced road testers get stuck into every aspect of the 50 years.

Autocar is revamping its entire podcast offering, making its industry-focused Autocar Business interviews plus insights and discussions supporting its groundbreaking Great Women initiative available to download on every podcast platform.

To listen and subscribe to the podcasts, search your favoured provider for the podcast’s title (eg ‘My Week In Cars’) or type in ‘Autocar’ and then hit subscribe.

