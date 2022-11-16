Autocar's electric car podcast: Making an electric driver's car

In the second episode of our EV podcasts, Matt Prior and James Disdale sit down with vehicle dynamics guru, David Pook, to discover whether you can make a true driver's EV. Everything from mass to charging infrastructure plays a part, as David leads our duo through the challenges of delivering such a machine, but also the positives that electrification can bring.

