Autocar's electric car podcast: Making an electric driver's car

We discuss the future of fun EVs with a tame chassis engineer
16 November 2022

In the second episode of our EV podcasts, Matt Prior and James Disdale sit down with vehicle dynamics guru, David Pook, to discover whether you can make a true driver's EV. Everything from mass to charging infrastructure plays a part, as David leads our duo through the challenges of delivering such a machine, but also the positives that electrification can bring.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts or your preferred podcast platform.

