Autocar's electric car podcast: Creating an electromod

We take a look at the world of classic EV conversions, and ask whether they're a good thing
23 November 2022

In the latest instalment of our EV podcasts, Matt Prior and James Disdale delve into the somewhat controversial world of classics that have been converted to electric power. Our intrepid reporters chat to Electrogenic's Steve Drummond about the pros and cons of taking a much-loved ICE machine and turning it into an EV.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts or your preferred podcast platform.

