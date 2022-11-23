Autocar's electric car podcast: Creating an electromod

In the latest instalment of our EV podcasts, Matt Prior and James Disdale delve into the somewhat controversial world of classics that have been converted to electric power. Our intrepid reporters chat to Electrogenic's Steve Drummond about the pros and cons of taking a much-loved ICE machine and turning it into an EV.
Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts or your preferred podcast platform.
Used cars for sale
2016
£7,995
81,524miles
Diesel
Manual
3
2013
£5,990
102,669miles
Diesel
Manual
5
2013
£9,000
73,924miles
Petrol
Manual
5
2019
£16,000
8,477miles
Petrol
Manual
3
2015
£10,800
55,496miles
Diesel
Manual
5
2012
£8,499
41,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
2017
£14,995
60,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
2017
£17,730
63,652miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
2008
£2,995
79,000miles
Petrol
Manual
2
Add your comment