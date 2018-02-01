BACK TO ALL NEWS
Change Makers Podcast: ‘Payment anxiety’ – the problem with public EV charging (ep.13)

Infrastructure expert Sara Sloman discusses the challenges around booking and paying for EV charging
1 February 2018

Welcome to episode 13 of the Autocar Business Change Makers Podcast, produced in partnership with car subscription software platform Tomorrow’s Journey. Listen via Apple PodcastsSpotify or Amazon Podcasts.

Hosted by Chris Kirby, CEO of Tomorrow’s Journey, and Felix Page, news editor at Autocar, each episode explores how some of the UK’s most agile and disruptive companies are dramatically reshaping the automotive landscape, with unprecedented access to the executives and thought leaders driving that change.

In this episode we sit down with Sara Sloman, chief strategy officer at Paythru, to discuss how overly complicated booking and payment processes for public EV charging have given rise to "payment anxiety".

We also ask: Can vehicle-to-everything technology improve the public charging experience? Are the needs of fleet drivers being met by the public charging network? How are charge point providers managing to foster customer loyalty?

​To hear all this and more, listen to episode 13 below.

The Autocar Change Makers Podcast is essential listening for all industry professionals with an interest in the future of automotive. To listen now, subscribe to our podcast via Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon Podcasts or your preferred podcast platform.

Tomorrow's Journey has launched JRNY, a revolutionary Vehicle-as-a-service platform that makes accessing vehicles for individuals and businesses easier than ever before. From subscriptions and rentals to test drives, courtesy cars and pool cars, JRNY gives fleet owners a comprehensive toolbox to create bespoke customer experiences while automating onboarding, billing and day-to-day operations. To find out how JRNY can work for you, click here.

