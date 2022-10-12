BACK TO ALL NEWS
New 2023 BMW M2 arrives with 454bhp and manual option

50 years of BMW M podcast - Munich Legends

Meet the man who went from hanging around Sussex’s M-car haven to running it
12 October 2022

 Every British BMW fanatic knows Munich Legends, the Sussex-based dealership-cum-workshop that’s always stopping traffic with the gleaming Bavarian metal on display in its Haywards Heath showroom. 

But what you might not know is that it began life as the first official BMW dealership in the UK, pre-dating even the formation of the M brand itself and playing a pivotal role in convincing an initially wary public that German cars were the last word in panache and performance. 

Today, Munich Legends is a leading light in classic BMW M-car ownership circles. We caught up with its fanatical managing director Dan Norris to find out how perception of the brand is changing, identify some of his hot classic BMW picks and hear whether he thinks the electric i4 M50 will ever be able to hold a candle to the E9 3.0 CSL.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple PodcastsSpotify or your preferred podcast platform.

