Autocar product test: Which upholstery cleaner is best?

Upholstery cleaners are essential for anyone who takes pride in the appearance of their car’s interior – especially those with kids, dogs and busy lives – but which one’s best?

This was a rare test where we didn’t really have a bad product. In fact, to anyone who has experienced the horror of finding jam or chocolate pressed into their car’s upholstery, they are all pretty much bottled miracles. But we still need to separate the really exceptional from the merely good, and we didn’t hold back.

Rubbed-in chocolate is never easy to shift, but melting it first takes it to a new dimension. We also added a bit of jam for good measure, and even scribbled with a Biro. All of this was applied to the impressively disgusting interior of an old Jeep, which itself offered up time-ingrained, heavy watermarks and unidentified stains on the headlining, plus oily marks in the carpets. Naturally, we rated the products based on how easily and effectively they removed all of our stains, and we also factored in whether they could be used on vinyl, plastics or leather for an all-over interior clean.

Best buy - Diamondbrite Upholstery & Carpet Cleaner

Price: £5.95

Buy from: Amazon

Contact: 01622 815 679

Autocar says: 5 stars

Quantity: 450ml

The Diamondbrite cleaner requires you to spray it on, leave it for up to 20 minutes, then wipe off. Easy as that. While it’s not the instant cleaner that some alternatives are, this foam is compatible with anything you’re likely to find in a car’s interior apart from leather. You can go foam-crazy, go and have a brew, and then come back with a damp cloth to see the results. They’ll be impressive, too; we were astonished at how well it dissolved the stains and general grubbiness. This product really is a one-stop interior clean and refresh, and is ideal as a spot stain remover or as a general shampoo.