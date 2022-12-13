Autocar product test: Which breakdown warning light is best?

When it comes to a breakdown, being prepared can sometimes be the difference between it being an inconvenience or it being dangerous. Here we find out which warning light should be in your breakdown kit.

From strobing to multi-coloured and triangles to flares, warning lights comes in all shapes and sizes - some with more specific purposes than others. To find out which light is best, we judged their brightness a distance in dark, unlit conditions and at night but with streetlights, as well as in bright daylight. We also judged the warning lights on how easy they are to fix securely, their perceived durability and whether they’re compact enough to store out of the way in the car, as well as on any other useful features that they offer.

Best buy – Wolfteeth Warning Triangle

Price: £13.46

Buy from: Amazon

Number of light modes: 4

The Wolfteeth feels hefty yet is compact enough to store out of the way in a boot cubby. The triangular light array has a variety of flashing modes and is clearly visible even in bright sunshine. You can’t mistake it for anything but a breakdown warning sign, either. A very bright torch function can also be used to help illuminate the car if you’re planning to do your own roadside repairs, and of course it can be propped up to leave your hands free for spannering or cursing at the sky. It’s rechargeable or runs on AA batteries. It's great value for a tool that feels like it will last for many years and is useful around the garage in everyday stuff, as well as in emergencies.

Autocar says: 5 stars

Recommended - Kraser KR400V16 Emergency Light

Price: £14

Buy from: Amazon

Number of light modes: 1

The Kraser feels durable and, while it’s small, it’s the brightest light that we tested. You won’t miss it even on a sunny day, despite the lack of light modes. There’s a magnetic base or a large hook that makes it easy to hang from a door mirror or warning triangle. It’s also a very effective torch. We particularly like that the Kraser is small enough to fit easily in a glovebox or into a nook around the spare-wheel well. It’s not rechargeable, but it’s still one of our favourites, because its size, brightness and cost make it so convenient.