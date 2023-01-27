Autocar product test: What car cover is best?

All-weather car covers are a great solution for protecting your car from bird muck, sunlight and more, but there’s such a bewildering array out that there we had to put them to the test.

For a start, choosing a car cover is a tricky business. A huge number of them claim to be breathable, waterproof or water-resistant all-weather covers, yet they vary drastically in price and material finish. So can they really all be equal? Well, no. In fact, we will say right now that when it comes to car covers, you really do get what you pay for. There are some very recommendable cheaper options but, ultimately, this is a test of two halves, with the pricier covers proving that it’s well worth paying more up front if you want a cover that will last well and keep your car protected for years.

We tested our covers over a number of weeks through autumn winds and showers, judging them for how dry and damp-free our old 2001 BMW 3 Series and 1992 Mercedes SL test cars were, how well air could circulate, and how secure the cover remained despite poor weather.

Best buy - Concours Auto Galactic

Price from: £235

Buy from: Concours

Fitted? Semi-fitted

This heavy-duty car cover from Concours Auto looks pricey, but it’s worth the cash. It feels extremely high quality. The heavy polyester material is dense and the heat-sealed seams promise great waterproofing and resistance to tearing. It fitted our E46-generation BMW 3 Series very well, draping the car nicely while still leaving enough room for air to circulate easily. Water beads and rolls off the material very easily, leaving the car’s bodywork feeling dry to the touch and free of mould-inducing clamminess even when water did sit on the cover for long periods. Securing straps are provided that clip onto the cover and secure it beneath the car’s bodywork, but they can be removed so that they don’t get blown around and potentially damage the car if you don’t want them on. An extra middle eyelet is ideal for fitting a locking underbody kit (£9.95 from Concours Auto or you can buy separately). It’s also a welcome relief that the cover fits back into the provided storage bag easily, saving the need for the two-person endurance team that was called for when trying to return other covers to their carryalls.

Autocar says: 5 stars