Autocar product test: What is the best alloy wheel cleaner?

Clean alloy wheels are critical if you want your car to look its best and if you want to stave off corrosion and patina over the years. So we’ve tested nine alloy wheel cleaners to find out which one is best.

A good alloy wheel cleaner should dissolve tough dirt so that you don’t have to spend your afternoon grubbing about in the recesses of your wheels with an old nail brush (much as those of us who really enjoy cleaning a car might consider this a meditative and satisfying job). The best cleaners should get into the awkward areas and require minimal effort to get rid of baked-on brake dust and grime, for a brilliant finish without the elbow grease.

We tested nine off-the-shelf products, including more traditional acidic cleaners as well as some that offer more caustic cleaning of alkaline chemicals. Here we review and rate them...

Best buy - Bilt Hamber Auto-Wheel

Price: £17.49

Buy from: Amazon

Autocar says: 5 stars

Volume: 1 litre

UK-based Bilt Hamber has quietly established itself as a car care powerhouse over the past few years, frequently providing class-leading products. Auto-Wheel is one of those, being the best all-round cleaner of the lot here, albeit with some close competition from others in our top three. The safe, pH-neutral brew is peachy to use: just spray it on, wait until it turns red, then rinse it off and dry. We didn’t have to scrub or agitate anything; it really does all the hard work for you. And for the volume you get in this bottle, it’s not bad value either.

Recommended - Farecla G3 Pro Wheel Cleaner

Price: £11.50

Buy from: Amazon

Autocar says: 4 stars

Volume: 500ml

A bottle of G3 is one of the most expensive cleaners here by volume, but it’s still worth it if you really want the best results. Its pH-neutral formula is as safe as a wheel cleaner can possibly be, so even if you get some on adjacent paintwork, it’s no bother. As with the other pH-neutral cleaners, the Farecia product turns red when it’s ready to be rinsed for a ‘touch-free’ clean. The results are great, too, with serious cleaning power to leave a satisfying, streak-free and dirt-free finish after a simple spray-and-rinse process.

Best budget buy - Halfords Alloy Wheel Cleaner

Price: £5.00