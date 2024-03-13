Zeekr Mix: Volkswagen ID Buzz rival set for UK launch in 2026

Chinese EV maker Zeekr is poised to launch a sleek electric MPV to rival the Volkswagen ID Buzz – and a UK launch is on the cards in the next two years.

The Geely-owned brand’s fifth production car, called the Mix, has been revealed in the latest batch of Chinese regulatory filings ahead of its official debut at next month’s Beijing motor show.

Aimed at family car buyers, the new five-seater is one of a quintet of models that three-year-old Zeekr is set to launch in the UK as part of a broader push into right-hand-drive markets by Geely.

Insiders told Autocar it was too early to announce UK launch timing but suggested a 2026 introduction was possible.

There are plans to introduce the Zeekr X electric crossover to the UK in 2025. The sibling of the Smart #1 and Volvo EX30 is already sold in several European markets in left-hand drive form.

Zeekr also sells the 001 shooting brake in various European markets, including Norway, and has confirmed that it's preparing to launch its new 007 saloon there in 2024.

The 009 six-seat MPV isn't anticipated to be exported from China initially.

The Mix has been conceived to rival the ID Buzz and is set to follow that MPV in offering rear-wheel drive initially but adding four-wheel drive during its life cycle.

The basis for the new model is Geely’s Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) platform. This underpins a wide range of models from various brands, including the #1, EX30 and all existing Zeekr models.

At 4688mm long, 1995mm wide and 1755mm high, the Mix is 24mm shorter and 58mm wider than the ID Buzz. It also has a wheelbase 20mm longer than that of the Volkswagen, at 3008mm.

Further information included in the Chinese government filing confirms it will receive a battery developed in partnership between CATL and Geely - likely the 86kWh pack used by the 001, which is equipped with 800V hardware for 360kW charging.

The engineering of the Mix has been twinned with that of the new Smart #5, a compact electric SUV that's also set to be unveiled at Beijing.