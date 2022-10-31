Wolfspeed to supply chips for next-gen JLR vehicles

American electronics firm Wolfspeed will provide the next generation of Jaguar Land Rover electric vehicles with semiconductors, which the firms say will contribute to increased powertrain efficiency and improve range.

The first car to use Wolfspeed’s semiconductors, which are produced at its Mohawk Valley Fab facility in Marcy, New York, will be the all-electric Range Rover from 2024.

All Jaguar vehicles will use Wolfspeed’s technology from 2025, as it makes the transition to become a premium all-electric brand.

Wolfspeed says its semiconductors will manage the transfer of power from the battery to the electric motor, for propulsion systems with an output from 400V to 800V.

The partnership is the latest step in the British car maker’s Reimagine strategy, under which both Jaguar and Land Rover will offer an exclusively electric model range by 2030, and become a net-zero-carbon business by 2039.

The tie-up extends JLR’s relationship with Wolfspeed, which has supplied the Jaguar TCS Formula E team with silicon carbide technology for its powertrains since 2017.

“We are not strangers, having collaborated together with the Jaguar TCS Racing team for the last five seasons,” said JLR CEO Thierry Bolloré.

“By developing that into a strategic partnership as part of our Reimagine strategy, we can integrate Wolfspeed’s advanced silicon carbide technology into our next-generation electric vehicles, delivering extended range and performance capabilities for our clients.”

JLR says the partnership will also ensure it can fully supply semiconductors for its future EV production needs, vastly improving its control over its supply chain.

It is also the most recent in a string of partnerships between JLR and some of the world’s leading technology companies. Nvidia, with which the firm linked up in February, will develop advanced automated driving systems for JLR vehicles from 2025.

“Wolfspeed is proud to partner with Jaguar Land Rover, supporting its bold commitment to electrify its iconic brands by using silicon carbide’s superior performance, efficiency and range,” said Wolfspeed president and CEO Gregg Lowe.

“The energy efficiency of silicon carbide will play an essential role as Jaguar Land Rover pursues its own zero carbon goals, and as the world transitions to an all-electric transportation future.”