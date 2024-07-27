BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Winner of 2024 Festival of the Unexceptional revealed
UP NEXT
Porsche Cayenne EV lands 2025 and ICE car lives past 2030

Winner of 2024 Festival of the Unexceptional revealed

Tenth consecutive iteration of the popular event crowned by a pristine, ex-farmyard Toyota Hilux
Alex Wolstenholme
News
2 mins read
27 July 2024

The winner of the 2024 Festival of the Unexceptional has been crowned as a pristine 1982 Toyota Hilux, displayed by its owner Mitch Lewis.

Originally bought by an elderly lady who used it on a strawberry farm, it accumulated just 10,000 miles before Lewis bought it. During his ownership, Lewis has added just 10,000 miles. 

Treating it sympathetically ever since it was purchased, Lewis notes that it still has small dents from the hit of strawberry punnets in the bodywork, but otherwise it took “just a wash” to make it look as authentic as it does today.

Related articles

On his win, Lewis said: "I was expecting one of the lower prizes at the very best. I didn't expect first. It's a lovely car, my pride and joy. And I love it." 

Jon Bentley, who served as one of the judges this year, said: “Most Hilux’s get used and abused and ultimately scrapped, but here is one which has actually been preserved during life on the farm.

"It did a lot of work but has been treated very gently. And so despite the fact all of its contemporaries have disappeared, here is one in all of its perfect, prestigious condition. Therefore the exceptional has survived and become unexceptional.”

The group of judges, including Autocar’s Steve Cropley, summarised it as “surely the best one in the world”.

During the tenth consecutive year of the festival, more than 4000 people and 2000 cars attended. The Hilux was chosen among dozens of finalists including a Zastava Yugo, Volvo 145, Vauxhall Nova and more. 

Second place went to Amy Jaine and her Renault Clio, while the Retro Repmobile prize was given to a Nissan Primera that originally came from Hanover. Highly commendable mentions were given to a Fiat Panda, Citroen Visa and an Austin Metro.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

New Volkswagen Golf GTI front lead
Volkswagen Golf GTI
8
Volkswagen Golf GTI
1 Skoda Superb 2024 front corner
Skoda Superb
10
Skoda Superb
Skoda octavia front three quarter
Skoda Octavia
8
Skoda Octavia
Nissan Ariya frontcorner
Nissan Ariya
7
Nissan Ariya
New Renault Captur front lead
Renault Captur
8
Renault Captur

View all car reviews

Back to top

On the festival itself, Bentley added: “The whole point of the show is just cars being preserved which are actually very ordinary, everyday. And you wouldn't normally think to preserve them, they just tend to quietly disappear. But luckily there are groups of enthusiastic people who actually preserve all these things that were once very humdrum. These are not cars that are aspirational, they're not like a Ferrari or Lamborghini or something. They just live forever.”

The festival, the first event for which took place in 2014 and this year returned to Grimsthorpe Castle, is described by its organisers as “A celebration of long-forgotten everyday family cars from 1969-1999, now fondly known as the ‘Unexceptional Era'.”

Advertisement

Alex Wolstenholme

Alex Wolstenholme
Title: Syndication Editor

Alex joined Haymarket, the publisher of Autocar, in 2023. A car fanatic, he loves to delve into the spec-sheet, especially when it concerns something obscure or quirky. He drives a 1992 British Open Classic Rover Mini, or when it is not working so well, a Ford Fiesta. 

In his current position, as syndication editor, Alex mainly assists in managing Autocar and What Car?’s presence online.

used cars for sale

BMW 1 Series 1.5 118i SE Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£13,250
29,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Audi A1 1.4 TFSI S Line Sportback S Tronic Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2013
£7,195
93,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Fiat 500 1.2 ECO Pop Star Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2017
£5,990
59,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
MG4 64kWh Trophy Auto 5dr
2022
£20,700
9,199miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Peugeot 208 1.2 PureTech GT Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£6,490
56,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Vauxhall Zafira Tourer 2.0 CDTi Elite Auto Euro 6 5dr
2015
£9,295
60,788miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Vauxhall Corsa 1.4i EcoFLEX Design Euro 6 5dr
2018
£5,350
84,923miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Vauxhall Astra 1.6 16v SRi Auto Euro 5 5dr
2014
£5,450
74,280miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Fiat 500 1.2 Lounge Euro 4 3dr
2013
£3,850
70,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

New Volkswagen Golf GTI front lead
Volkswagen Golf GTI
8
Volkswagen Golf GTI
1 Skoda Superb 2024 front corner
Skoda Superb
10
Skoda Superb
Skoda octavia front three quarter
Skoda Octavia
8
Skoda Octavia
Nissan Ariya frontcorner
Nissan Ariya
7
Nissan Ariya
New Renault Captur front lead
Renault Captur
8
Renault Captur

View all car reviews