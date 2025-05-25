WATCH: Tesla Model Y 'Juniper’ review: best-selling EV less annoying than ever

Shall we talk about you-know-who? Actually, let’s not. Whatever you think of the company’s figurehead, the Tesla Model Y is an influential car that has topped a bunch of best-seller lists over the past few years. When such a significant car gets a major update, we’re curious what it’s like, and we assume you are too.

The Model Y has been around since 2021 (2020 in the US). It getting facelifted after five years could almost make you believe that Tesla is a normal car company. The car’s had various updates to its battery and specification in smaller model year updates, but this is the one that you can actually see. The headline news of the Model Y ‘Juniper’ are the styling changes and some comfort upgrades. Let's take a look in the video above: