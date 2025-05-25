BACK TO ALL NEWS
WATCH: Tesla Model Y 'Juniper’ review: best-selling EV less annoying than ever

The Tesla Model Y has been the best-selling electric car for several years, and the company has now updated it with fresh styling, an upgraded interior and more comfortable suspension. Is it still the electric car to buy?

25 May 2025

Shall we talk about you-know-who? Actually, let’s not. Whatever you think of the company’s figurehead, the Tesla Model Y is an influential car that has topped a bunch of best-seller lists over the past few years. When such a significant car gets a major update, we’re curious what it’s like, and we assume you are too.

The Model Y has been around since 2021 (2020 in the US). It getting facelifted after five years could almost make you believe that Tesla is a normal car company. The car’s had various updates to its battery and specification in smaller model year updates, but this is the one that you can actually see. The headline news of the Model Y ‘Juniper’ are the styling changes and some comfort upgrades. Let's take a look in the video above:

OfficerDibble 25 May 2025

If Musk hadn't toxified the brand for so many people, the Model Y would probably be the best selling car in many countries by now.  The Model S is the looker - pity that's no longer available in right-hand drive.  

