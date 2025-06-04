WATCH: Off-road mega test - what's the best 4x4? | Land Cruiser takes on Defender and Grenadier

We may not be in the same league as the indigenous peoples of North America when talking about snow, or those of the Middle East about sand.

Clag, clart, gunk, mire, ooze – call it what you will, it seems we are notorious global experts on it. And we’re looking at the full glorious spectrum of it today, in an old Rutland limestone quarry criss-crossed with tracks and paths.

This is exactly the kind of place we need to be to settle a question posed by the arrival of the new, J250-generation Toyota Land Cruiser.

Here and now, which is the best, toughest and most capable road-legal, dual-purpose off-roading 4x4 on sale? We tested it against the Ineos Grenadier and Land Rover Defender to find out - watch the video above for our definitive verdict.