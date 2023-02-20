VW ID Buzz buyers offered chance to change orders to cut 18-month wait

Volkswagen ID Buzz customers have been offered the chance to cut their waiting times of up to 18 months by more than half.

Around 2000 pre-orders were taken for the from-£59,000 modern-day Volkswagen Type 2, which is currently being built in Hannover, Germany. But those who didn’t get their orders in early and want “all the bells and whistles” are currently being quoted delivery estimates of mid-2024.

Volkswagen has confirmed to Autocar that ID Buzz customers further up this queue can jump the line if they amend some of the options they’ve opted for, with certain changes slashing wait times by up to 11 months.

One of the most time-saving, the German firm said, is choosing single-tone paint, which if opted for (there are six colours) over the more expensive two-tone alternatives (four), will mean delivery in seven months, rather than up to 18.

Other time-saving amendments being offered to buyers include the removal of certain options – such as the £1560 Infotainment Package Plus, hampered by the semiconductor shortage – again speeding up the building process.

A brand spokesperson told Autocar: “Some are happy to wait, some are keen to change."

Speaking about the backlog, they added: “We're continuing to work intensively with our factory colleagues to improve supply – in the same way as many other manufacturers for many models in their ranges – and hope to see some improvements as the year progresses.”