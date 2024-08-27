BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: VW ID 3 GTX Performance is 322bhp electric hot hatch for £46k
UP NEXT
Electric Nissan GT-R primed for solid-state battery tech

VW ID 3 GTX Performance is 322bhp electric hot hatch for £46k

New variant of forthcoming hot ID 3 is EV equivalent of Golf GTI Clubsport, with more torque than Golf R
Will Rimell
News
2 mins read
27 August 2024

The Volkswagen ID 3 GTX Performance will go on sale on 29 August as the electric alternative to the Golf GTI Clubsport, offering 322bhp for £46,225.

That power means the range-topping hot hatch can sprint from 0-62mph in just 5.7sec, making it Volkswagen's quickest-accelerating EV to date. 

It's priced just above the technically identical £44,570 Cupra Born VZ, meaning it holds a near-£10,000 premium over the 429bhp MG 4 EV XPower (£36,495).

Related articles

The ID 3 GTX Performance is the first electric hot hatch to arrive from Volkswagen. It will be joined by the less powerful (282bhp) ID 3 GTX later this year.

Both use the same APP550 electric motor on the rear axle as the standard 201bhp ID 3 but in a much higher state of tune.

Several chassis and suspension tweaks have been made to give the GTX a more dynamic character than regular ID 3s.

In the GTX Performance, this amounts to retuned steering for “greater precision”, sports suspension and a new Dynamic Chassis Control system, like in the Golf GTI.

A 79kWh (usable) battery replaces the standard car’s 77kWh pack for an official range of up to 369 miles.

DC charging peaks at 185kW to give a 10-80% charge in 26 minutes.

The GTX Performance gets a subtly sportier look, with a new model-specific front bumper design, together with new ‘arrowhead’ LED daytime running lights, black gloss trim and a rear diffuser.

The wheels are 20in in diameter as standard and sports seats are fitted. 

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Volkswagen Up GTI 2018 review on the road
Used Volkswagen Up GTI 2017-2023 review
8
Used Volkswagen Up GTI 2017-2023 review
2024 AMG GT tracking
Mercedes-AMG GT
7
Mercedes-AMG GT
Skoda Kodiaq FD front corning 2
Skoda Kodiaq review
8
Skoda Kodiaq review
Toyota Corolla front three quarter
Toyota Corolla
9
Toyota Corolla
ariel nomad 2 review 2024 01 front cornering
Ariel Nomad 2 review
10
Ariel Nomad 2 review

View all car reviews

Back to top

“The ID 3 GTX Performance is for me the electric counterpart to the Golf GTI Clubsport,” said Kai Grünitz, Volkswagen's technical development boss.

“Of course, an electric drive and a turbocharged petrol engine each have their own unique character. Yet the ID 3 GTX Performance and the Golf GTI Clubsport share the same fascinating lightness when they accelerate.

“Volkswagen is transferring the almost 50-year tradition of its compact GT models into the world of electric mobility. Driving pleasure is guaranteed.”

The ID 3 follows the ID 4 SUV, ID 5 SUV, ID Buzz MPV, ID 7 saloon and ID 7 Tourer estate in getting a GTX makeover.

Advertisement

Will Rimell

Will Rimell
Title: News editor

Will is a Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

used cars for sale

Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Turbo Elite Edition Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£13,498
19,253miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Mini Convertible 1.5 Cooper Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2018
£12,998
16,994miles
Petrol
Manual
2
Toyota Yaris 1.5 VVT-h Design E-CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£18,298
14,384miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Nissan Qashqai 1.3 DIG-T MHEV Acenta Premium Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£21,498
2,513miles
Petrol Hybrid
Manual
5
Volkswagen Tiguan 1.5 TSI Life DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£22,998
14,215miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Hyundai I20 1.0 T-GDi MHEV SE Connect Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£16,298
6,560miles
Petrol Hybrid
Manual
5
BMW 1 Series 1.5 118i GPF M Sport Shadow Edition Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£12,998
61,631miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Fiat 500 1.2 S Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2018
£7,998
38,529miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Renault Koleos 2.0 Blue DCi GT Line X-Trn A7 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£14,130
76,429miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
xxxx 27 August 2024

Love the exterior, performance, economy, zero tailpipe emissions, range but ...... the awful interior throws all those advantages under the bus, electric bus of course.

Latest Reviews

Volkswagen Up GTI 2018 review on the road
Used Volkswagen Up GTI 2017-2023 review
8
Used Volkswagen Up GTI 2017-2023 review
2024 AMG GT tracking
Mercedes-AMG GT
7
Mercedes-AMG GT
Skoda Kodiaq FD front corning 2
Skoda Kodiaq review
8
Skoda Kodiaq review
Toyota Corolla front three quarter
Toyota Corolla
9
Toyota Corolla
ariel nomad 2 review 2024 01 front cornering
Ariel Nomad 2 review
10
Ariel Nomad 2 review

View all car reviews