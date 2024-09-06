VW ID 3 GTX Fire+Ice previews new range of limited-edition EVs

Volkswagen is planning to launch low-volume specials across its ID range to increase the appeal of its EVs as it did with earlier ICE models.

This plan has been previewed by the ID 3 GTX Fire+Ice, an electric reimagining of the car maker's earlier Golf Fire+Ice.

Although this is just a one-off show car based on the ID 3 GTX Performance, VW says it illustrates how specials, like 1995’s Golf Rolling Stones and 1994’s Golf Pink Floyd, could work with today’s electric range of cars.

These cars were based on the standard Mk3 Golf but featured unique styling touches - mainly painwork – and, most importantly to VW, gave the brand good exposure.

That is also largely the case with the Fire+Ice, which reinterprets many of the original design cues brought to the limited-edition Golf variant launched by VW in partnership with German sportswear company Bögner in 1990.

Based on the Mk2 Golf, that car (pictured below) had a planned production of 10,000 cars. However, strong sales ultimately took its production run to 16,700 units between 1990 and 1992.

“Our design team had incredible fun reinterpreting the 1990s design and thus developing it further,” said Andreas Mindt, head of design at Volkswagen.

The new show car features a vivid triple-layer Electric Violet Pearl Effect exterior paint treatment together with transparent matt Fire+Ice graphics and a contrasting red anodised strip within front section of the side roofline.

It also has new 21in alloy wheels with a blue anodised finish. Bögner’s original Fire+Ice logo from the 1990s adorns the B-pillar and roof spoiler.