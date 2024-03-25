BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: VW committed to 'marathon' of developing autonomous shuttles
UP NEXT
Hidden Skodas: Unlocking the brand's secret museum room

VW committed to 'marathon' of developing autonomous shuttles

Firm plans to put German customers in Moia self-driving taxis this year, with bold plans for 2026 launch
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
3 mins read
25 March 2024

Volkswagen is committed to the “marathon” of developing autonomous vehicles, the CEO of its commercial vehicles division has said.

Speaking at the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles (VWCV) annual press conference, Carsten Intra hailed the progress made by the German firm’s autonomous technology arm, Moia.

Moia currently operates a ride-sharing service using self-driving shuttles in VWCV’s home town of Hanover and will soon offer “test drives for customers this year, under real life road conditions" in Hamburg and Austin, Texas.

Related articles

Intra added that the ambition was to “really test the fleet”, which has been running on public roads for the past two years.

Moia Hanover fleet

These vehicles will have a driver behind the wheel to take control in an emergency, but the aim is for the driver to become redundant as soon as possible.

“Only if that runs very well and we have learned how to behave – the interaction between the car and the customers is working – then we are going to pull the security driver as well,” said Intra.

“So we’re starting with a closed user group, then we want to pull the driver, then we want to offer it to a broader audience on a paid per-mile or per-kilometre basis.”

Intra added that the paid service could begin in 2026 and that Moia plans to introduce a “special-purpose vehicle that will come in the end of the decade or the very beginning of the next decade”.

He also hinted, however, that Volkswagen’s timetable for introducing autonomous vehicles is strictly tied to the success of the upcoming trials and that a long road lies ahead.

Moia van rear

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Silence S04 front three quarter lead
Silence S04 review
Silence S04 review
Nissan Juke review front three quarter lead
Nissan Juke
Nissan Juke
SUZUKI SWIFT FRONTIER BLUE BORDEAUX MAR24 UK ©JORDAN BUTTERS 1
Suzuki Swift review
8
Suzuki Swift review
vw id7 review 2024 01 tracking front
Volkswagen ID 7
9
Volkswagen ID 7
2024 Polestar 4 prototype at test track 2
Polestar 4 prototype review
Polestar 4 prototype review

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
01 VW ID Buzz RT 2023 lead driving

Volkswagen ID Buzz

After more than two decades of teasing, Volkswagen has finally reinvented the van beloved by so many communities

Read our review
Back to top

He said: “One thing is at the centre of everything we do: safety and transparency in the development and the operation. These are the basis of everything we do, and this is why we have always said that anyone addressing autonomous driving these days must be ready for a marathon. And indeed we are.

“We're at home on long distances, as our commercial vehicles have amply demonstrated in the past.”

Intra’s words represent Volkswagen's firmest commitment to autonomous vehicles since it shuttered Argo AI, the self-driving start-up it backed alongside Ford, in October 2022.

VW ID Buzz Argo AI turning – front

At the time, Ford CEO Jim Farley attributed the closure of Argo AI to the perceived unprofitability of level-four autonomous vehicles (meaning those without drivers but limited by environmental conditions).

Farley said: “We’re optimistic about a future for level-four ADAS, but profitable, fully autonomous vehicles at scale are a long way off, and we won’t necessarily have to create that technology ourselves.” 

Nonetheless, Volkswagen continues to invest heavily in the technology. Its Autonomous Driving, Mobility and Transport (ADMT) division yesterday announced a new agreement with tech firm Mobileye to bring a level-four-capable version of the Volkswagen ID Buzz electric MPV to market. 

VW ID Buzz AD front quarter

ADMT’s mission is to launch the autonomous ID Buzz in 2026, with the new variant most likely to underpin Moia’s pay-per-mile service, planned to arrive the same year.

Advertisement

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial Assistant, Autocar

As a reporter, Charlie plays a key role in setting the news agenda for the automotive industry. He joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication, What Car?. He's previously contributed to The Intercooler, and placed second in Hagerty’s 2019 Young Writer competition with a MG Metro 6R4 feature

He is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, and hopes to one day add a lightweight sports car like a Caterham Seven or a Lotus Elise S1 to his collection.

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 25 March 2024

The hardest thing is still the idea of getting into a vehicle and not driving it, you've got the feeling your not in control, or you've seen a possible bad situation and the vehicle appears to have not noticed it, this and other scenarios creates anxiety,it will take some time to get used to it.

Latest Reviews

Silence S04 front three quarter lead
Silence S04 review
Silence S04 review
Nissan Juke review front three quarter lead
Nissan Juke
Nissan Juke
SUZUKI SWIFT FRONTIER BLUE BORDEAUX MAR24 UK ©JORDAN BUTTERS 1
Suzuki Swift review
8
Suzuki Swift review
vw id7 review 2024 01 tracking front
Volkswagen ID 7
9
Volkswagen ID 7
2024 Polestar 4 prototype at test track 2
Polestar 4 prototype review
Polestar 4 prototype review

View all car reviews