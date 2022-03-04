BACK TO ALL NEWS
Volvo updates XC40 Recharge design, adds single-motor C40

Single-motor C40 is new entry point and starts from £44,800, while XC40 Recharge gains subtle facelift
4 March 2022

Volvo has introduced several updates to its all-electric, mid-sized SUV models, including the addition of a new single-motor variant and exterior design changes.

The Volvo C40 Recharge coupé-SUV can now be specified with a single motor, in addition to the twin-motor variant currently on sale. Power is sent to the front wheels. 

The single-motor C40 Recharge is powered by a 69kWh battery, which can be charged from 10% to 80% in around 32 minutes and offers a claimed range of 269 miles

Prices for the 227bhp single-motor C40 Recharge start from £44,800 and the waiting list currently stands at six to seven months. 

Meanwhile, the Volvo XC40 Recharge has gained a subtle design refresh for the first time since its launch in 2017. 

The all-electric version of the XC40 SUV has been given a new bumper and a frameless grille plate to match the C40. 

Volvo C40 recharge
Customers also have additional leather-free upholstery options to choose from as well as new alloy wheel designs and exterior paint colours.

“As we move towards becoming a fully electric company, our design language follows,” said Robin Page, Volvo’s head of design. "With the refreshed fully electric XC40, we continue to evolve its instantly recognisable design, creating a more modern face with a sleeker front and an even more integrated grille.”

