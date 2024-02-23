BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Volvo EX30 sticks with original infotainment despite criticisms
UP NEXT
Volkswagen Scirocco primed for comeback as EV sports coupe

Volvo EX30 sticks with original infotainment despite criticisms

Software tweaks for delayed European cars were ‘about debugging’, says Volvo, not usability improvements
Matt Saunders Autocar
News
2 mins read
23 February 2024

Volvo is considering revisions to the controversial multimedia software in the new EX30 compact crossover - but not until it has received data and feedback from customers.

The new machine has been largely stripped of physical controls, with most key functions accessed through the large touchscreen. But the functionality of the software was widely criticised by reviewers when the car was launched.

Reports last month suggested that cars were being withheld from customers on European dealer forecourts while key software updates were performed, but the company has told Autocar that these were only detail improvements rather than changes to menu structure or functions accessibility.

Related articles

Some left-hand-drive cars in European markets were delayed from getting to their owners while software was updated by dealers, Volvo said, but UK customer deliveries (which were always planned for early March, with the country’s registration plate change) haven’t been affected.

In-depth verdicts on the EX30, evaluated on UK roads, are due to appear next week. However, just because the car’s multimedia software is considered ready for customers, it does not mean it won’t continue to improve, according to Akhil Krishnan, global head of small car programs for Volvo.

“The software revision we’ve just rolled out ahead of European deliveries is what we call v1.21,” Krishnan said. “It was mostly about detail refinements, among which was making the car’s low-speed ‘pedestrian safety noise’ slightly quieter, because we had regulatory room to do that.

“Right now, we’re defining exactly what should be in v2.0, which will be offered on customer cars over the air later in 2024. We need more customer data and feedback before we make big decisions about the exact content of it - but we are considering top-level changes to what information can be displayed on the multimedia home screen, and also to the function of driver-customisable shortcut keys.”

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

porsche cayenne review 2023 01 tracking front
Porsche Cayenne
8
Porsche Cayenne
tesla model 3 road test review 20 24 01 cornering front
Tesla Model 3
8
Tesla Model 3
01 JIA Range Rover Chieftain PHEV review 2024 front cornering hero
JIA Chieftain Range Rover
8
JIA Chieftain Range Rover
BMW X3 front cornering
BMW X3
8
BMW X3
vw tiguan review 2024 14 tracking front
Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen Tiguan

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
volvo ex30 review 2023 001 cornering front

Volvo EX30

Volvo's small crossover arrives as its cheapest EV yet. Does this low-cost focus hinder the Swedish firm's DNA?

Read our review
Back to top

The EX30, Volvo’s first B-segment SUV, is intended to appeal to younger buyers than its existing models. Its interior design majors on the ‘centralisation’ of its secondary controls in order to reduce the number of components needed around the interior, thereby making it a more sustainable car. However, it was widely criticised in preliminary reviews in November 2023 for being too touchscreen heavy.

The car’s physical controls are limited to window switches, door locks and hazard warning buttons, with steering column switches controlling drive selection, indicators and wiper control. Headlight controls, door mirror adjusters, climate controls and driver assistance controls are carried within the multimedia display.

Advertisement

Matt Saunders

Matt Saunders Autocar
Title: Road test editor

As Autocar’s chief car tester and reviewer, it’s Matt’s job to ensure the quality, objectivity, relevance and rigour of the entirety of Autocar’s reviews output, as well contributing a great many detailed road tests, group tests and drive reviews himself.

Matt has been an Autocar staffer since the autumn of 2003, and has been lucky enough to work alongside some of the magazine’s best-known writers and contributors over that time. He served as staff writer, features editor, assistant editor and digital editor, before joining the road test desk in 2011.

Since then he’s driven, measured, lap-timed, figured, and reported on cars as varied as the Bugatti Veyron, Rolls-Royce PhantomTesla RoadsterAriel Hipercar, Tata Nano, McLaren SennaRenault Twizy and Toyota Mirai. Among his wider personal highlights of the job have been covering Sebastien Loeb’s record-breaking run at Pikes Peak in 2013; doing 190mph on derestricted German autobahn in a Brabus Rocket; and driving McLaren’s legendary ‘XP5’ F1 prototype. His own car is a trusty Mazda CX-5.

used Volvo EX30 cars for sale

Volvo Ex30 Extended Range 69kWh Plus Auto 5dr
2024
£38,545
50miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Volvo Ex30 Twin Performance 69kWh Ultra Auto AWD 5dr
2024
£44,495
150miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all 2 cars
Powered By

Join the debate

Comments
6
Add a comment…
Marc 23 February 2024
I've watched a lot of reviews of this car as it is on my shopping list for when my current lease is up. There have been a few moans about the screen, mostly notably from this magazines own journalist. Most I've seen, the issue has been noted, but not necessarily in a negative way.

A lot seem to have a big issue with screens, I don't. Simply different opinions.

scotty5 23 February 2024

I prefer physical buttons but I'm not going to complain about having to touch a screen. The probem arises when that button is hidden away in sub menus.

When looking for a parking spot on my current car, I just push a button and the car tells me where it can park. It can park itself in to places I wouldn't have thought the car would access, I think it's a brilliant system for large car. When looking at a similar system on a XC60 last year I first had to swipe to access the option screen, then find the park option icon which is hidden in a screenfull of similar small icons, then I had to choose if I wanted to parallel or bay park.

My Skoda does all of that automatically. I push one button physical botton on the centre console and that's it.

tuga 23 February 2024
Wow.

" We want our clients, who've spent thousands of € on one of our cars, to do our job and Beta test them. Sure, it's probably going to suck for them, considering the reviews, but, like, we DGAF, LOL "

Latest Reviews

porsche cayenne review 2023 01 tracking front
Porsche Cayenne
8
Porsche Cayenne
tesla model 3 road test review 20 24 01 cornering front
Tesla Model 3
8
Tesla Model 3
01 JIA Range Rover Chieftain PHEV review 2024 front cornering hero
JIA Chieftain Range Rover
8
JIA Chieftain Range Rover
BMW X3 front cornering
BMW X3
8
BMW X3
vw tiguan review 2024 14 tracking front
Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen Tiguan

View all car reviews