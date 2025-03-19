BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Volkswagen to unveil 50th anniversary Golf GTI at Nurburgring 24hr
UP NEXT
Audi to launch first AUDI model for China in Shanghai next month

Volkswagen to unveil 50th anniversary Golf GTI at Nurburgring 24hr

New special edition will honour five decades of the iconic front-wheel-drive hot hatch

Greg Kable
News
2 mins read
19 March 2025

Volkswagen has confirmed plans to unveil a celebratory Golf GTI model at the Nürburgring 24 Hours race in June, marking 50 years of the genre-defining hot hatchback.

While full details remain under wraps, the 50th-anniversary edition of Volkswagen’s most iconic performance model is expected to be based on the recently updated Golf GTI Clubsport, featuring unique badging and styling touches that pay tribute to its heritage.

It isn't yet known whether Volkswagen will introduce any power upgrades for the commemorative model. The current Golf GTI Clubsport is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, producing 330bhp - 34bhp more than the standard Golf GTI - along with 295 lb ft of torque. This provides it with 0-62mph time of 5.6 seconds and a top speed of 166mph when equipped with the optional Race package, all delivered to the its front wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and a mechanical locking differential.

Related articles

By contrast, the first Golf GTI, launched in 1975, got its verve from its low 810kg kerb weight. Its 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine produced 109bhp and 101 lb ft of torque – modest by today’s standards but, paired with a four-speed manual gearbox, enough to propel it from 0-62mph in 10.0sec and on to a 114mph top speed.

As with the original, the 50th-anniversary model is expected to feature classic GTI design elements, including tartan upholstery and red interior accents.

Beyond the special Golf GTI unveiling, Volkswagen will also showcase the latest Golf R, Golf R Estate and Golf R Black Edition at a fan event during the N24 weekend (19-22 June).

And the company's presence at the 2025 N24 won’t just be about road cars: two Golf GTI Clubsport race cars are set to compete in the enduro.  

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

aston martin dbs 770 review 2023 01 cornering front
Used Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate 2023-2024 review
10
Used Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate 2023-2024 review
bmw 220 gran coupe 2025 Review front corner 30
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
6
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
ferrari purosangue 2023 01 snow drift
Ferrari Purosangue
9
Ferrari Purosangue
Abarth 600e
Abarth 600e
7
Abarth 600e
Volkswagen ID 5 front dynamic
Volkswagen ID 5
6
Volkswagen ID 5

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
01 VW Golf GTI Clubsport 2024 review front driving

Volkswagen Golf GTI

The iconic hot hatch took on a harder edge with its eighth generation, at the expense of its intoxicating blend of everyday performance. Can this facelift make it a better GTI?

Read our review

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

used Volkswagen Golf GTI cars for sale

 Volkswagen Golf 1.0 TSI Match Edition Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£14,694
35,656miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen Golf 2.0 TDI R-Line DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£17,498
39,507miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen Golf 2.0 TDI Life DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£20,798
19,749miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen Golf 1.5 TSI Style Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£17,285
30,551miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen Golf 2.0 TSI GTI Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2017
£18,995
27,330miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen Golf 2.0 TSI GTI DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£33,990
6,711miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen Golf 1.5 TSI Style Edition Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£19,795
24,223miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen GOLF 2.0 TSI R DSG 4Motion Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£38,499
5,668miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen Golf 2.0 TSI R DSG 4Motion Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£32,490
19,137miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 7692 cars
In partnership with

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Nickktod 19 March 2025

Contrary to the article, it is the Golf R that has 329bhp, (Clubsport 296, regular GTi 265). The anniversary will therefore probably get the tuning from the R to give it a power hike without necessitating a bespoke tune assuming 329bhp through the front wheels isn't deemed too unruly.   

Latest Reviews

aston martin dbs 770 review 2023 01 cornering front
Used Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate 2023-2024 review
10
Used Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate 2023-2024 review
bmw 220 gran coupe 2025 Review front corner 30
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
6
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
ferrari purosangue 2023 01 snow drift
Ferrari Purosangue
9
Ferrari Purosangue
Abarth 600e
Abarth 600e
7
Abarth 600e
Volkswagen ID 5 front dynamic
Volkswagen ID 5
6
Volkswagen ID 5

View all car reviews