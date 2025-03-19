Volkswagen to unveil 50th anniversary Golf GTI at Nurburgring 24hr

Volkswagen has confirmed plans to unveil a celebratory Golf GTI model at the Nürburgring 24 Hours race in June, marking 50 years of the genre-defining hot hatchback.

While full details remain under wraps, the 50th-anniversary edition of Volkswagen’s most iconic performance model is expected to be based on the recently updated Golf GTI Clubsport, featuring unique badging and styling touches that pay tribute to its heritage.

It isn't yet known whether Volkswagen will introduce any power upgrades for the commemorative model. The current Golf GTI Clubsport is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, producing 330bhp - 34bhp more than the standard Golf GTI - along with 295 lb ft of torque. This provides it with 0-62mph time of 5.6 seconds and a top speed of 166mph when equipped with the optional Race package, all delivered to the its front wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and a mechanical locking differential.

By contrast, the first Golf GTI, launched in 1975, got its verve from its low 810kg kerb weight. Its 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine produced 109bhp and 101 lb ft of torque – modest by today’s standards but, paired with a four-speed manual gearbox, enough to propel it from 0-62mph in 10.0sec and on to a 114mph top speed.

As with the original, the 50th-anniversary model is expected to feature classic GTI design elements, including tartan upholstery and red interior accents.

Beyond the special Golf GTI unveiling, Volkswagen will also showcase the latest Golf R, Golf R Estate and Golf R Black Edition at a fan event during the N24 weekend (19-22 June).

And the company's presence at the 2025 N24 won’t just be about road cars: two Golf GTI Clubsport race cars are set to compete in the enduro.