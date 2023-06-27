Volkswagen scales back EV production

Volkswagen has introduced measures to temporarily scale back production of electric models at one of its German plants.
According to the German car maker's work council, a shift at Volkswagen's Emden plant in Lower Saxony has been cancelled for the next two weeks in a lead-up to an extended four-week summer holiday period for workers on electric vehicle lines in July and August.
Among the models affected are the ID 4 SUV and early production of the ID 7 saloon. Details of the shortening of shifts were provided by Manfred Wulff, head of the works council for the Emden plant, in response to an inquiry from the German Press Agency and an earlier article published by the North West newspaper.
While the production of combustion-engine models, including the Volkswagen Passat, continues unchanged, the factory holidays for electric vehicle line workers have been extended by one week.
Additionally, Wulff says 300 of the current 1500 temporary workers employed at Volkswagen's Emden plant will not have their contracts renewed in August 2023. Employees were informed about the reduction in electric vehicle production on Monday.
Wulff indicates demand for electric vehicles is up to 30% below originally planned production figures.
“We are experiencing strong customer reluctance in the electric vehicle sector,” he told the North West newspaper.
Wulff said production of the ID 7 saloon had originally been planned to start in July but has now been delayed to “later this year”.
In a statement, a spokesperson for the Volkswagen Emden plant said: “We are confident that the plant's utilisation will increase again with the launch of the ID 7 at the end of the year.
Production of the internal-combustion-engine Passat is set to cease at Emden after 46 years when the ninth-generation model arrives later this year. Volkswagen has invested around €1 billion (£858 million) in the site for electric vehicle production.
In an interview with the North West newspaper, the minister of economic affairs for the state of Lower Saxony, Olaf Lies, commented on the measures introduced by Volkswagen at Emden, describing them as “understandable”.
"The registration numbers of electric vehicles continue to be high, but what concerns us is the current dip in demand - not only at Volkswagen but across all manufacturers," said Lies.
Lies has called for discussions on the implementation of new incentives for electric vehicle purchases, including a reduction in value-added tax.
Volkswagen currently produces EVs at four plants in Germany: Emden, Zwickau, Hanover and Dresden.
Join the debate
Add your comment
VW are in a tough market because they aren't value for money like MG or premium like Tesla (which also promotes tech and battery range). This is why brands like JLR have been slow to enter the market.
Government could help by taxing new ICE cars and subsidising electric cars. But why would the UK do that when we have so few car makers making electric cars
Most people dont want an EV, not yet at any rate. Offering them with tax breaks might help shift them new, but unless people actually want to buy them they will (and do) fall in value quickly. Most of us arent ready for them yet. many have no where to charge them, future reliability and running costs are a huge unknown. Sadly ICE choices are much reduced, but you can hardly blame the buying public from stayting away from EVs. In the UK, if it werent for the company car market, and nearly free company car tax, would EV sales even be noticeable? I very much doubt it.
It makes me wonder what will happen to the manufacturers who have stated they will be EV only in the next few years. Will they survive whilst the buying public can still buy an ICE car from other manufacturers? I think there will be some u turns on these dates and some very red faces from car makers who try to sell what they buying public dont want
This is general reluctance to buy any vehicle for which the recharging network is patchy, expensive and unreliable. With an ICE vehicle, refuelling takes 5 minutes, is very widely available, you can see the price before you even pull in and you don't need multiple apps to pay for it. It's easy and straightforward and requires no advance planning. Make actual EV use as simple and I'll go for it. Until then, a PHEV is as far as I'll stretch