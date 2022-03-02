Volkswagen Polo and Taigo gain five-star safety scores

The new Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric and Volkswagen Polo are among several new models that have gained a five-star safety score in Euro NCAP's latest round of testing.

Volkswagen’s updated supermini earned five stars because of its new centre airbags and stronger crash-avoidance systems. Based on its standard equipment level, it scored 94% for adult occupant protection, 80% for child occupant protection and 70% for both vulnerable road users and safety assist.

The new Volkswagen Taigo compact crossover joined the Polo on five stars, getting 94% for adult occupant protection, 84% for child occupant protection, 71% for vulnerable road user protection and and 70% for safety assist.

The Mégane E-Tech Electric SUV scored five stars thanks to its improved body and restraint systems, as well as its advanced driver assistance systems which include automatic emergency braking.

For adult occupancy, the EV scored 85%. It was deemed very safe for child occupants, with a score of 88%, and got 79% and 65% scores for safety assist and vulnerable road user protection respectively.