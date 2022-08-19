BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Volkswagen plots friendlier design direction with cars that "smile"
UP NEXT
Alfa Romeo to show new sports car in early 2023

Volkswagen plots friendlier design direction with cars that "smile"

VW design chief Jozef Kaban says "aggressive fronts don't work" as ID Buzz kicks off new era
Mark Tisshaw
News
1 min read
19 August 2022

All Volkswagens in the future will “have a smile” in their front-end styling, as part of plans to make the brand’s cars more emotional, less serious and more friendly-looking. 

Speaking to Autocar, VW design chief Jozef Kaban said the ID Buzz marked the start of a new era of VWs that would be more fun and expressive in their styling, with each car given a smile. 

“This is fully emotional and an icon even before it hits the road,” said Kaban of the new ID Buzz. “Nobody is not excited by this product.

Related articles

“We will be trying to do all cars with more emotion. It depends on the product, as not every car can have such a positive, friendly character, but one thing is clear: you will see more and more steps [towards more expressive VW design], and not just on EVs. All cars will get more emotions, and also more quality.”

A key priority of new VW CEO Thomas Schafer is for people to fall in love with the firm’s cars once more, and he sees design as a huge part of that.

“VW needs to be more friendly, not aggressive,” he told Autocar. “Aggressive fronts don’t work. Not all cars will be as friendly as Buzz but friendly will be one of our attributes for the future.”

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Honda Civic EHev Blue 109
Honda Civic 2022 UK review
Honda Civic 2022 UK review
skoda fabia monte carlo 001 cornering
Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo 2022 UK review
Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo 2022 UK review
Nissan Ariya Red cornering front
Nissan Ariya 63kWh Advance 2022 UK drive
Nissan Ariya 63kWh Advance 2022 UK drive
Volvo XC40 Recharge front action
Volvo XC40 Recharge 2022 UK drive
Volvo XC40 Recharge 2022 UK drive
porsche macan t 001 front action
Porsche Macan T 2022 UK review
Porsche Macan T 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Latest Drives

Honda Civic EHev Blue 109
Honda Civic 2022 UK review
Honda Civic 2022 UK review
skoda fabia monte carlo 001 cornering
Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo 2022 UK review
Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo 2022 UK review
Nissan Ariya Red cornering front
Nissan Ariya 63kWh Advance 2022 UK drive
Nissan Ariya 63kWh Advance 2022 UK drive
Volvo XC40 Recharge front action
Volvo XC40 Recharge 2022 UK drive
Volvo XC40 Recharge 2022 UK drive
porsche macan t 001 front action
Porsche Macan T 2022 UK review
Porsche Macan T 2022 UK review

View all latest drives