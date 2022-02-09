Vauxhall simplifies Grandland, Crossland and Insignia line-up

Vauxhall has ushered in a new trim line-up for three of its core models in a move aimed at simplifying the buying process.

The Grandland SUV, Crossland crossover and Insignia saloon now have a range comprising Design, GS Line and Ultimate specification levels.

On top of the standard kit and design features included on Design, GS Line adds a sportier look, improved comfort and extra technology and Ultimate level adds further premium technology.

The Grandland line-up drops from four trim levels down to three and the model loses its range-topping 296bhp plug-in hybrid variant. Two engines are now available: a plug-in hybrid with 221bhp and a 1.2-litre petrol producing 128bhp.

Prices for the entry-level Design specification start from £25,810 and standard equipment includes 17in wheels, a 7.0in touchscreen, 7.0in digital drivers display, ambient interior lighting, dual-zone climate control and speed-sign recognition.

The next-step GS Line adds equipment such as 18in gloss-black alloy wheels, a 10in touchscreen infotainment system, 12in digital instrument cluster, a rear-view camera and ergonomic active front seats. Prices start from £28,310.

Range-topping Ultimate models are priced from £33,220 and add larger 19in wheels, LED headlights, lane-keeping assistance, Alcantara seats and a 360deg camera.

Elite specification has been axed from the Crossland, while two new engines have been added: 108bhp and 128bhp 1.2-litre triples.

Vauxhall says savings of up to £2430 have been made compared with the previous line-up.

Prices start from £18,415 and standard safety equipment includes collision detection and automatic emergency braking. The wheels are 16in as standard, as is a 7.0in touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.