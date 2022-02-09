BACK TO ALL NEWS
Vauxhall simplifies Grandland, Crossland and Insignia line-up

The models will now have a range comprising Design, GS Line and Ultimate trim levels
9 February 2022

Vauxhall has ushered in a new trim line-up for three of its core models in a move aimed at simplifying the buying process.

The Grandland SUV, Crossland crossover and Insignia saloon now have a range comprising Design, GS Line and Ultimate specification levels. 

On top of the standard kit and design features included on Design, GS Line adds a sportier look, improved comfort and extra technology and Ultimate level adds further premium technology.

The Grandland line-up drops from four trim levels down to three and the model loses its range-topping 296bhp plug-in hybrid variant. Two engines are now available: a plug-in hybrid with 221bhp and a 1.2-litre petrol producing 128bhp.

Prices for the entry-level Design specification start from £25,810 and standard equipment includes 17in wheels, a 7.0in touchscreen, 7.0in digital drivers display, ambient interior lighting, dual-zone climate control and speed-sign recognition. 

The next-step GS Line adds equipment such as 18in gloss-black alloy wheels, a 10in touchscreen infotainment system, 12in digital instrument cluster, a rear-view camera and ergonomic active front seats. Prices start from £28,310. 

Range-topping Ultimate models are priced from £33,220 and add larger 19in wheels, LED headlights, lane-keeping assistance, Alcantara seats and a 360deg camera. 

Elite specification has been axed from the Crossland, while two new engines have been added: 108bhp and 128bhp 1.2-litre triples.

Vauxhall says savings of up to £2430 have been made compared with the previous line-up. 

Prices start from £18,415 and standard safety equipment includes collision detection and automatic emergency braking. The wheels are 16in as standard, as is a 7.0in touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. 

GS Line cars gain the Black Pack from £20,840, recolouring the skidplate, Vauxhall logo and tail-lights, with a colour-contrast roof and dark tinted rear windows.

GS Line also adds sat-nav, a larger (8.0in) touchscreen and dual-zone climate control. 

Move up to Ultimate trim from £24,515 for 19in wheels, LED headlights and body-coloured front and rear bumpers, wheel arches and door claddings.

Inside, the model receives heated Alcantara seats, a heated steering wheel and a panoramic rear-view camera. 

Meanwhile, the Insignia, which is yet to recieve a Vizor-inspired makeover, is now offered in two specification levels: Design and GS Line.

An 8.0in touchscreen, 18in wheels, dual-zone climate control and phone connectivity are all standard kit from £30,720. 

The GS Line Insignia starts at £33,975, with 20in bi-colour alloy wheels, ergonomic active sports seats, wireless phone charging and Alcantara interior trim. 

