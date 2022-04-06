BACK TO ALL NEWS
Vauxhall simplifies Corsa and Mokka line-up to improve value
Vauxhall simplifies Corsa and Mokka line-up to improve value

Prices for the British brand's two best-selling models have dropped by as much as £3290
News
2 mins read
6 April 2022

Vauxhall has adjusted the pricing and specification line-up of the Corsa supermini and the Mokka crossover with the introduction of a new GS Line trim level.

The Vauxhall Corsa and Vauxhall Mokka trims are now Design, GS Line and Ultimate.

The British brand said this refreshed hierarchy offers a “clearer choice of models for buyers”.

GS Line replaces SRi Edition, while Design takes the place of SE Edition, but both retain the same level of equipment. 

Standard equipment for the Corsa includes automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assistance and a 7.0in infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

GS Line trim comes with new 17in black wheels, keyless entry, climate control and black exterior styling elements. It also grants access to a 72bhp 1.2-litre petrol engine that wasn't available on SRi Edition.

Prices start from £19,490, representing a £1000 price reduction from the SRi Edition. 

Ultimate trim adds adaptive cruise control, adaptive LED headlights, front parking sensors, a panoramic rear-view camera and heated Alcantara seats.

The Corsa Ultimate now starts at £23,375, representing a £3150 saving over the previous car. 

The Mokka Design comes with lane-departure warning, traffic sign recognition, automatic emergency braking, cruise control, automatic LED lights, rain-sensing wipers and twin 7.0in digital screens.

It’s priced from £22,265 - the same as the old SE Edition. 

Move up to the GS Line for what Vauxhall has described as the most in-demand equipment in the sector. The package includes two-tone styling, 18-inch bi-colour alloy wheels, a black roof and a sports bodykit. 

Climate control, larger interior screens and rear parking sensors are also included, with prices starting from £24,640 - a reduction of £1500. 

The Mokka Ultimate now starts from £28,825, with Alcantara seats, keyless entry and start, adaptive headlights, parking assistance, blindspot monitoring and adaptive cruise control.

Ultimate models also gain access to a 127bhp 1.2-litre petrol engine with a six-speed manual gearbox for the first time.

The updated models will become available to order tomorrow (6 April), and customer deliveries are expected to begin in August. 

Read more

“We’ve not only made it easier for buyers to understand the key differences between various trims, but the models are now even better value [too], thanks to a number of pricing enhancements,” said Vauxhall marketing director Adam Wood.

“The top-spec Corsa Ultimate has been reduced by more than £3000, meaning that premium innovative technology is now even more accessible on one of Britain’s most popular cars.”

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
Get Carter 6 April 2022
I hate all this modern '...Line' marketing guff. It cheapens the top spec models. But, with Ford for example, I at least get it, as ST Line relates to the top of the tree ST. What does 'GS' relate to right now at Vauxhall? Having had a very frank conversation with a senior Vauxhall employee last week I knew this was coming, and he explained it as the actions of the limited talent marketing department chasing trends. Vauxhall need to pick an identity and have the conviction to stick to it.
Marv 6 April 2022

As a kid/teen I always felt some of Vauxhall's spec names were ridiculous and cheapened the brand. Particularly during the late 80' and early nineties. Models like the Carlton GSi 3000 24v, Cavalier GSi 2000 16v 4x4. Why have 9 different spec levels matched to 10 different engine options? It was nuts! This kind of rationalisation makes decision making easier for buyers and reduces production costs for manufacturers. 

