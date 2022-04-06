Vauxhall simplifies Corsa and Mokka line-up to improve value

Vauxhall has adjusted the pricing and specification line-up of the Corsa supermini and the Mokka crossover with the introduction of a new GS Line trim level.

The Vauxhall Corsa and Vauxhall Mokka trims are now Design, GS Line and Ultimate.

The British brand said this refreshed hierarchy offers a “clearer choice of models for buyers”.

GS Line replaces SRi Edition, while Design takes the place of SE Edition, but both retain the same level of equipment.

Standard equipment for the Corsa includes automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assistance and a 7.0in infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

GS Line trim comes with new 17in black wheels, keyless entry, climate control and black exterior styling elements. It also grants access to a 72bhp 1.2-litre petrol engine that wasn't available on SRi Edition.

Prices start from £19,490, representing a £1000 price reduction from the SRi Edition.

Ultimate trim adds adaptive cruise control, adaptive LED headlights, front parking sensors, a panoramic rear-view camera and heated Alcantara seats.

The Corsa Ultimate now starts at £23,375, representing a £3150 saving over the previous car.

The Mokka Design comes with lane-departure warning, traffic sign recognition, automatic emergency braking, cruise control, automatic LED lights, rain-sensing wipers and twin 7.0in digital screens.

It’s priced from £22,265 - the same as the old SE Edition.

Move up to the GS Line for what Vauxhall has described as the most in-demand equipment in the sector. The package includes two-tone styling, 18-inch bi-colour alloy wheels, a black roof and a sports bodykit.