Vauxhall Corsa turns 40 with Nova-inspired special

Vauxhall has revealed a special edition of the Corsa to celebrate the supermini’s 40th birthday.

The Vauxhall Corsa-e Anniversary Edition – based on the EV hatchback’s range-topping GS Line trim – features a new Record Red paint colour inspired by the Carmine Red shade featured on the Nova, which was badged as the Corsa in overseas markets. This is paired with a black roof to create a sportier look.

The grille and badges are also finished in black, and the 17in gloss black alloy wheels feature matt grey inserts.

Inside, the seats are finished in a tartan pattern, harking back to the original Vauxhall Nova. Each car features a numbered plaque on the dashboard, as well as a badge with '40' on it, marking the number of years since the Nova was launched.

The car has the same interior equipment as the standard Corsa-e GS Line, including a 7.0in touchscreen, DAB radio and a digital instrument cluster, while a heated steering wheel and heated seats are standard.

A number of driver assistance features are also included, such as lane departure warning, speed sign recognition, automatic emergency braking and more. Front and rear parking sensors, a reversing camera and blindspot alerts help to make the car easier to manoeuvre.