Vauxhall Corsa turns 40 with Nova-inspired special

Limited edition of electric Corsa-e gets tartan upholstery and bespoke paintwork
News
2 mins read
20 June 2022

Vauxhall has revealed a special edition of the Corsa to celebrate the supermini’s 40th birthday.

The Vauxhall Corsa-e Anniversary Edition – based on the EV hatchback’s range-topping GS Line trim – features a new Record Red paint colour inspired by the Carmine Red shade featured on the Nova, which was badged as the Corsa in overseas markets. This is paired with a black roof to create a sportier look.

The grille and badges are also finished in black, and the 17in gloss black alloy wheels feature matt grey inserts.

Inside, the seats are finished in a tartan pattern, harking back to the original Vauxhall Nova. Each car features a numbered plaque on the dashboard, as well as a badge with '40' on it, marking the number of years since the Nova was launched.

The car has the same interior equipment as the standard Corsa-e GS Line, including a 7.0in touchscreen, DAB radio and a digital instrument cluster, while a heated steering wheel and heated seats are standard.

A number of driver assistance features are also included, such as lane departure warning, speed sign recognition, automatic emergency braking and more. Front and rear parking sensors, a reversing camera and blindspot alerts help to make the car easier to manoeuvre.

The Anniversary Edition features the same powertrain as the regular Corsa-e, using a 50kWh battery and 134bhp motor to eke out a WLTP range of 222 miles and a 0-62mph time of 8.1sec. The car is capable of 100kW rapid charging, meaning that it can be charged to 80% in 30 minutes.

Each Anniversary Edition comes with a pair of socks that match the tartan seat patterns of both the original Nova and new Corsa.

Just 1000 examples of the Anniversary Edition will be sold in the UK, priced at £31,000 each. The car will only be available to order online.

Comments
2
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 20 June 2022

 Stone Age, or design now?, it looks nice , and o guess £31K is the price you pay for cars in this small car size.

Zeddy 20 June 2022
£31k for a Nova, er Corsa

My! How times have changed.

