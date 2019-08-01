Updated Smart Fortwo and ForFour EQ to be revealed in September

Smart is readying a facelift for its ForTwo and ForFour range, and electric prototypes have been spotted testing ahead of its Frankfurt motor show debut.

The maker is expected to be using the facelift, likely to go on sale towards the end of the year, to remove all of its petrol engine options and go EV-only. It follows on from an announcement last year that the brand would become “a fully electric urban mobility brand” under new leadership.

With combustion engine variants gone, Smart will be looking improve the current weaknesses of the EQ models - namely the uncompetitive electric range. Under the new WLTP system the current EV promises just 70 miles from its 22kWh battery, far below that of any of the latest crop of small electric cars.

Expect developments in battery technology, plus a larger capacity, to be able to take that up to or above 124 miles. Charging speeds should hopefully improve, too, as the current model is only able to charge at up to 7kW. It's not clear yet if the 82bhp electric motor will receive a power boost, however.