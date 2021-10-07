BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Updated MG ZS EV gets 273-mile range and new look
Lunaz adds Aston Martin DB6 to EV conversion range

Updated MG ZS EV gets 273-mile range and new look

Value electric crossover is restyled and upgraded for 2022, alongside light redesign for 5 estate
7 October 2021

Alongside the debut of its new Marvel-R flagship, MG has revealed the updated versions of its ZS EV and 5 SW EV.

Headed for UK dealerships in November, the lightly restyled and upgraded duo have received a series of tweaks to their powertrains and interiors with a view to strengthening the Chinese brand's position in Europe, where it's established in 15 markets and is ramping up its presence in three more.

Each car has been subject to a light visual refresh that removes their front grilles to more obviously mark them out as electric – but it's the ZS EV that receives the most extensive technical changes. 

The crossover is now available with a 72kWh Long Range battery that offers a range of 273 miles per charge, compared with the 163 miles offered by the current car's 44.5kWh pack. 

That range brings the ZS EV more into line with its closest rivals, the Kia e-Niro and Nissan Leaf, but a starting price of just €34,990 (£29,770) means it maintains its status as one of the cheapest electric SUVs on sale. 

An even cheaper version, equipped with a 51kWh battery for a range of 199 miles, will arrive shortly, priced from €30,990 (£26,370). Precise UK prices will be confirmed closer to its market launch.

Along with the improved range, the ZS EV now comes with MG's latest iSmart infotainment system (as seen in the Marvel-R), which brings a raft of new features.

The 5's revisions are more subtle, given that the estate only recently received the option of a larger battery, but a restyled front end and the addition of the iSmart system marks it out from the current car. It continues to offer 61kWh and 51kWh battery packs, yielding ranges of 295 and 199 miles respectively.

Prices for the revised 5 will be revealed closer to its market launch in early 2022, but MG has promised a sub-€30,000 (£25,530) entry cost.

Flipper66 7 October 2021
How is the MG5 redesign "subtle" or "light"?
It's gone from a frumpy, old-fashioned look to something much more modern.
I'm sure it won't be to everyone's taste, but I'd be far happier having that parked on the drive compared to the previous version.
Compared to most facelifts, where you have to look really hard to see what's changed, that's quite significant.
The changes to the ZS, with the new grill and lights are also anything but light.
Full marks to MG. Nice to see they've updated the infotainment too.
Peter Cavellini 7 October 2021

The MG anonymous?, well, it might as well be.

